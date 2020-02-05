Liverpool fans are beaming worldwide after watching their young players knock Shrewsbury out the FA Cup; today it’s reaction, looking at rumours for the summer and the latest updates on the seniors.





Adrian headlines double surprise links

Adrian has played a pivotal role for Liverpool this season, deputising in goal for Alisson while he was injured and proving a great character to have around the club.

Fans quickly took to him for his full-hearted displays and shows of emotion and he has very much bought into the club ethos.

But that attraction to his current home might be challenged in the summer, with the news that Real Betis want to take him to his old home, to potentially be a starter or at least challenge Joel Robles.

On an equally surprising, but far less likely, incoming note, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos reckons the Reds are aware of his talents.

He doesn’t exactly say Liverpool are preparing a bid, but rather than Steven Gerrard’s presence means those of a red persuasion will be in attendance and noting his eye for goal.

And probably his poor disciplinary form, too. This one won’t happen.

The kids are alright

Unsurprisingly, the Anfield heroics of Tuesday night by Liverpool’s youngsters lead many of the day’s headlines.

Several individuals have come in for notable acclaim, but it’s the togetherness and overarching Liverpoolness of their performance which impressed many.

U23 boss and Liverpool manager on the night Neil Critchley has told his players to use the experience, but not let it define their careers, as they chase more regular involvement with the Reds in the seasons to come.

Youngest-ever captain Curtis Jones was living the dream as he skippered the Reds to victory in the FA Cup and spoke about what comes next for himself and his team-mates.

And superb right-back Neco Williams has credited Trent Alexander-Arnold – not a bad one in the position himself – for his rapid rise and progress. It’s a fascinating position in particular to watch at Liverpool these days, with both showing the pathway remains wide open to senior action.

Senior moments

There’s more than just one game to consider though, so here’s the latest at senior level.

Quickfire LFC news

Minor changes might come to VAR when it comes to those “offside by an armpit” moments (TIA)

It’s one in, one out for Liverpool’s Champions League squad, as Minamino replaces Van den Berg (UEFA)

Hugely promising academy midfielder Tom Hill has signed his first pro deal with Liverpool (LFC)

The great work being done by Liverpool’s Foundation programme for local girls is on show (BBC Sport)

Pedro Chirivella says a change in mentality is behind his emergence this season after another superb display (Echo)

And Atletico striker Diego Costa should be back to full fitness before Liverpool face the Spanish side in the Champions League (Mail)

Around the Prem

Odion Ighalo says he took a pay cut to join Man United. Desperation on both sides of the deal then? And in turn…(BBC Sport)

…that has presumably led to Paul Pogba telling his team-mates he still wants to leave Old Trafford in the summer (MEN)

Frank Lampard will get £150m to spend in the summer. Might as well bin off those Jadon Sancho links now, then (Evening Standard)

And Pep Guardiola’s Man City rebuild will start with two new centre-backs, casting doubt over John Stones’s future apparently. As if his lack of actual games couldn’t do the same (Times)

Stupid comments of the day

How do you say “banging your head against a brick wall” in Geordie? Alan Shearer is still having a go at Klopp for not being at Anfield, despite an incredible night, a win for the home team and a massive attendance for the FA Cup game.

Tweet of the day

What we’re reading

A fantastic in-depth look at the making of Newcastle’s latest hero, Allan Saint-Maximin, by Chris Waugh on the Athletic.

Worth watching tonight

Bin off the FA Cup, it’s what they want clearly! Watch Lazio vs. Verona instead at 7:45pm on Premier Sports 1.