Liverpool were scintillating in the second half to record a 4-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday, going a remarkable 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League.



* Video via Sky Sports; geographic restrictions may apply.

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

Premier League, Anfield

February 1, 2020

Goals: Oxlade-Chamberlain 47′, Henderson 60′, Salah 72′, 90′

The Reds welcomed an in-form Saints side to Anfield, looking to continue their unstoppable form.

The first half was an end-to-end contest, with the visitors arguably unlucky not to go in ahead, following some important saves from Alisson.

Liverpool struggled to get going in the opening 45 minutes, but they were unplayable after the interval, treating the home supporters to some delightful football.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain eased the nerves inside Anfield, firing a low shot past Alex McCarthy two minutes after the restart.

It wasn’t long before Liverpool’s lead was doubled, as Jordan Henderson got on the end of a Roberto Firmino assist – his second of three on the day – tucking a finish into the net.

Jurgen Klopp‘s champions-in-waiting were soon 3-0 up when Henderson teed-up the excellent Mohamed Salah, who finished beautifully in front of the Kop.

Salah put the icing on the cake in the dying minutes, adding a fourth goal from another Firmino assist.

This was yet another magnificent win in a season full of endless victories, as Liverpool went one step closer to league glory.

They weren’t always at their best to begin with – Saints deserve praise for their approach – but the second-half display was a joy to watch.

Klopp and his players now have a two-week winter break to look forward to, with Neil Critchley managing a young Reds team in the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.