Watford 3-0 Liverpool: Dire Reds lose unbeaten record

There will be no unbeaten league season after Liverpool produced an awful performance to go down 3-0 at relegation-threatened Watford.

Watford 3-0 Liverpool

Premier League (28), Vicarage Road

Saturday, 29 February 2020

Goals

Sarr 54′

Sarr 60′

Deemey 73′

Liverpool had the opportunity to set a new English top-flight record of 19 consecutive wins but instead they produced a dire display to suffer their first defeat of the season and end their invincible campaign.

Jurgen Klopp made two changes from the side that saw off West Ham list time out, with Dejan Lovren replacing Joe Gomez in defence and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Naby Keita in midfield, both said to be struggling with minor knocks.

The match started in a relatively open fashion, with the 19th-placed home side taking a more positive approach than many against the runaway leaders.

Nigel Pearson’s team were the better side throughout, with Liverpool struggling to get any rhythm and lacking any sort of goal threat.

A serious injury to Gerard Deulofeu saw five minutes stoppage time at the end of the half and that Troy Deeney appeal for a penalty then go close but Alisson blocked smartly.

It was far from entertaining half and Liverpool failed to get a shot on target.

Half time: Watford 0-0 Liverpool

No unbeaten league season for Reds

First league game without scoring this season

First defeat in 45 league games

Lead remains at 22 points with 4 wins required for title

Such a lacklustre first half saw Klopp send out his side early for the first half but it had little effect.

Liverpool’s first shot on target arrived in the 53rd minute when Van Dijk played in Andy Robertson but his shot was straight at Ben Foster.

A minute later, the home side got the lead they deserved when Ismaila Sarr poked home from close range getting in ahead of Robertson inside the box. It was poor defending off a throw-in and a disappointing goal to concede.

And Sarr doubled the lead just before the hour with a composed finish over Sarr when put through behind the Reds’ defence.

Adam Lallana and Divock Origi were introduced to try to inject some energy and it was Lallana who came closest to scoring with a nice stroke from outside the box which hit against the post.

There was no comeback though, instead Watford extended their lead when Troy Deeney scored after a poor pass back by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A first defeat in 45 Premier League games is a blot on the copybook of a season that will result in the Reds’ first title win in 30 years.

They remain 22 points clear at the top and still need four more wins to secure the title, with their fourth league game from now being away to Manchester City.

Referee: Michael Oliver

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Capoue, Hughes; Sarr, Doucoure, Deulofeu (Pereyra 37′); Deeney

Subs not used: Gomes, Dawson, Chalobah, Pussetto, Welbeck, Gray

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum (Lallana 61′), Oxlade-Chamberlain (Origi 65′); Salah, Mane, Firmino (Minamino, 79′)

Subs not used: Adrian, Matip, Hoever, Jones

Next Match: Chelsea (away, FA Cup, Tuesday 3 March, 7.45pm)