Every Liverpool player’s best moment of the season…so far

The Liverpool squad have contributed so much to this extraordinary season so far, but what have been their standout individual moments?

The Reds started the 2019/20 campaign as second favourites to win the Premier League, with champions Man City tipped to make it three in a row.

Instead, Jurgen Klopp‘s men have blown their rivals out of the water, however, dropping just five points and opening up a 25-point lead.

Liverpool’s defence of their Champions League crown ended with a defeat to Atletico Madrid, but there is still no denying the brilliance of these past seven months.

Every player has played their part in the team’s success—here is the moment of the campaign from each Red…so far.

(NB: Excludes those to have made fewer than five appearances in all competitions.)

Alisson

A fantastic one-handed save away to Norwich comes close, but Alisson‘s best moment has to be his assist for Mohamed Salah against Man United.

Not only did the Brazilian fire a long ball into his team-mate’s path, allowing him to make it 2-0, but the knee-slide celebration that followed was equally magnificent.

Adrian

Things may have turned a little sour for Adrian, but he made the perfect start to life at Liverpool.

The 33-year-old proved to be penalty hero in the UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea, saving Tammy Abraham’s must-score spot-kick in the shootout.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed another superb season, but in a campaign littered with inch-perfect passes and Steven Gerrard-esque crosses, his performance away to Leicester stands out.

The youngster was truly sensational on Boxing Day, assisting twice and firing home from distance in what was a virtuoso display.

Neco Williams

Neco Willams has broken through in 2019/20, showing that he could be a long-term deputy to Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

The teenage Welshman’s brilliant cross for Divock Origi against Arsenal allowed the striker to make it 5-5 in an incredible League Cup clash.

Joe Gomez

At just 22, Joe Gomez actually had to play the role of defensive veteran against Everton in the FA Cup in January.

He was magnificent in what felt like a coming-of-age performance, serving as the calming presence next to Nat Phillips and marshalling the troops like a seasoned professional.

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk may have scored twice in the win over Brighton, but any goal against United has to top that.

The Dutchman powered home a header in the 2-0 win at Anfield, setting Liverpool on their way to another crucial win over their rivals.

Joel Matip

Joel Matip‘s season has been hampered by injury, but before he was sidelined he was an undoubted key man for the Reds.

His clinical header set Klopp’s side on their way to a home victory over Arsenal in August—just his second goal at Anfield.

Dejan Lovren

Although Dejan Lovren‘s flaws have again been plain to see this season, it hasn’t all been bad from the 30-year-old.

He made one fantastic block to deny former Reds favourite Raheem Sterling in the 3-1 win at home to Man City, which stands out as a key contribution.

Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson isn’t a player who always hogs the headlines, but a few moments stand out.

His beautiful cross to Salah against City is close to being his biggest contribution, but his equaliser at Aston Villa edges it.

Without that bullet header, Liverpool’s unbeaten run would likely have ended long before Watford.

Fabinho

Fabinho was at his formidable best in the aforementioned win over City, but there was a sprinkling of magic on top of the countless tackles and headers.

The Brazilian drilled a stunning 30-yard effort past compatriot Ederson to open the scoring at Anfield.

Jordan Henderson

This has been Jordan Henderson‘s most influential campaign at Liverpool yet, both on and off the pitch.

While his three goals have all been well-taken, none contained the quality of his assist to Sadio Mane against City, with his cross perfect in its execution.

Gini Wijnaldum

Gini Wijnaldum isn’t a headline-maker, but he enjoys a big goal now and again.

His strike against Atletico would have got the nod if Liverpool had gone through, but instead we are going for his winner at Sheffield United back in September.

Yes, it was fortuitous, as Dean Henderson allowed the ball to squeeze through him, but it was the only goal in a vital win.

James Milner

Has any Reds player ever felt more reliable than James Milner from the penalty spot?

Few spot-kicks have felt more pivotal than the stoppage-time winner at home to Leicester, as Liverpool continued to pull away from City.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

When it comes to Goal of the Season contenders, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s wonderful effort away to Genk is a forgotten gem.

The 26-year-old sent an exquisite outside-of-the-foot shot in off the crossbar—his second goal of the night.

Naby Keita

It has been another hit-and-miss season for Naby Keita, who has often been more subtle in his effectiveness than anything.

A goal and an assist at Bournemouth has been the high point of the Guinean’s campaign so far, with his pass to Salah a classy assist.

Adam Lallana

Prior to the trip to United in October, Adam Lallana hadn’t scored for Liverpool in almost two-and-a-half years.

The midfielder popped up with a priceless late equaliser at Old Trafford, however, picking exactly the right time to end his drought.

Pedro Chirivella

Pedro Chirivella is likely to move on this summer, but he will leave Liverpool knowing he has contributed positively in his final campaign at the club.

He was excellent in the FA Cup win over Everton, completing more passes than any other player.

Curtis Jones

As a boyhood Red, scoring the winning goal against Everton was a lifelong dream for Curtis Jones.

He did just that in January, and rather than settling for an average goal, he opted for a 25-year-old curler instead.

Xherdan Shaqiri

This season is expected to be Xherdan Shaqiri‘s last at Anfield, but he has enjoyed the odd moment to treasure since August.

The Swiss slid home a lovely finish in the 5-2 drubbing of Everton in the Premier League, producing a fabulous all-round showing in the process.

Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott has seven appearances to his name since joining from Fulham, with his eye-catching debut away to MK Dons particularly impressive.

He came inches away from registering a stunning assist, going on a weaving run and crossing for Milner, who headed just wide.

Takumi Minamino

We are still waiting to see anything of real note from Takumi Minamino, so we’re going to be controversial here.

The Japanese was magnificent against Liverpool for Salzburg earlier in the season, scoring a brilliant volley and putting in one of the best displays by an opposition player at Anfield in years.

It was a performance that possibly played a part in Klopp deciding to sign him in January.

Mohamed Salah

Salah has 20 goals to his name this season, but none felt more iconic than his match-clinching effort at home to United in January.

His run and finish sealed the victory and the celebrations that followed felt like the first time supporters truly believed a league title was imminent.

Sadio Mane

When we look back on 2019/20, whenever it does eventually finish, talk will inevitably turn to the most pivotal moments.

Mane’s last-gasp winner at Villa Park is arguably Liverpool’s biggest goal of the campaign to date, in a victory that kept them six points ahead of City, who had also won late on.

Roberto Firmino

In December, the Reds ensured they weren’t just the reigning Champions League winners, but the champions of the world.

The Club World Cup final against Flamengo went to extra-time and it was left to Roberto Firmino to clinch glory.

His celebration wasn’t too bad either.

Divock Origi

Divock Origi was a true cult hero last season, but he hasn’t managed to replicate it this time around.

The Belgian was superb in the 5-2 win over Everton, however, and his second goal on the night was perfectly lobbed over the head of Jordan Pickford.