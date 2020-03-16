Back in 2015, Jurgen Klopp told reporters “when I sit here in four years, I think we will have won one title,” but the Liverpool manager has now set the record straight.

When Klopp gave his first press conference at Anfield, he immediately captivated the English football world.

His words on joining Liverpool have been repeated throughout his reign, and in particular his plea to supporters, via LFCTV, to “change from doubters to believers.”

One of the most prominent quotes in his first days as manager came with the vow to bring “one title” to Merseyside in his first four years at the club.

Despite the current pause in proceedings, he is set to deliver that, but speaking to JOE.co.uk’s Everton supporting Joe Gilmore, he elaborated on his meaning.

“I didn’t say the league at all, I said if we are still here we would probably have won something,” he explained.

“So we did that already, so yes I am [still here]. [It meant] a lot.”

The manager was sitting down to preview the Merseyside derby, which has now been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he described his emotions on winning that Champions League trophy.

“It’s the biggest final in world football, I would say. In the third time there, it’s not without pressure!” he said.

“So we did it, it was a massive relief. It was the best thing that ever happened to me, and especially, what I realised, to my family, because they suffered even more when I lost the finals [before].

“I’m pretty good at dealing with defeats, not because I don’t want to win, just because I decided long ago that defeats will not hold me back, will not harm me.”

Klopp was shown a picture of ex-Everton striker Yakubu, and when he revealed he doesn’t recognise him, was told he is “a bit like Bobby Firmino, but better,” which prompted a big laugh.

“He’s a connector, it’s pretty rare that you meet a person like Bobby, who is so selfless and unselfish, that he’s like ball there, ball there, pass the ball and he’s really happy about it,” he added.

“Then he’s like ‘I didn’t score for four or five weeks, actually’, but he’s unbelievable. He’s a workhorse, just a sensationally good guy.”

The manager also told a brilliant story of seeing Everton fans through their front windows during the trophy parade after the Champions League triumph, saying “they all made kind of nice signs to us!”

Klopp will be hoping to fulfil the perceived meaning of his “title” vow back in 2015 when the Premier League resumes, with victory in Liverpool’s next scheduled game, away to Man City on April 5, enough to seal glory.

Everton fans, at least, will be content with the fact it is now unlikely to be won at Goodison Park.