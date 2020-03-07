Liverpool host Bournemouth with the Reds looking for an important three points to get back to form and winning ways. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 12.30pm (GMT) and the referee is Paul Tierney.

Teams

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Lonergan, Matip, Williams, Lallana, Keita, Minamino, Origi

Bournemouth: Ramsdale; Stacey, S.Cook, Ake, Smith; Lerma, L.Cook, Billing; Fraser, Stanislas, C.Wilson

Subs: Boruc, Simpson, Rico, Surman, Gosling, Solanke, Surridge

