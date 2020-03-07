LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 7, 2020: Liverpool's Joe Gomez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth – As it happened

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool host Bournemouth with the Reds looking for an important three points to get back to form and winning ways. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 12.30pm (GMT) and the referee is Paul Tierney.

Ben Twelves is running today’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @bm12s & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Lonergan, Matip, Williams, Lallana, Keita, Minamino, Origi

Bournemouth: Ramsdale; Stacey, S.Cook, Ake, Smith; Lerma, L.Cook, Billing; Fraser, Stanislas, C.Wilson

Subs: Boruc, Simpson, Rico, Surman, Gosling, Solanke, Surridge

Enjoying our independent Liverpool FC content? Support what we do, get an advert-free experience and enter exclusive competitions with This Is Anfield Premium. Try free for 30 days.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Blog loads above; adblockers may need to be turned off.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments