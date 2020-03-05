LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2019: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop with a banner featuring six European Cups before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool fans say it’s “about time” as club ‘transform’ ticket-buying system

Liverpool have announced a new partnership with ticketing platform SeatGeek in an effort to solve long-standing problems with fans buying tickets for Anfield games.

With every release of tickets comes a difficult morning for supporters, waiting in online queues for hours with no guarantee of securing seats for the Reds’ next batch of fixtures.

The current credits system and the ability to buy tickets with no previous history have been the subject of frustration for too long, with fans bemoaning that there is “no reward for loyalty.”

But Thursday morning saw the club unveil plans to “transform” the current process, in association with SeatGeek.

“During the club’s future members’ sales, the new platform will offer supporters a more efficient and simplified buying experience when applying for the matches they would like to attend,” Liverpool explained.

“It also boasts a more dynamic queuing system to manage traffic volumes during busy periods and will give fans more clarity on where they are in the buying process through live updates and improved communication.

“Focused on improving the mobile fan experience, the platform not only allows supporters to purchase through their mobile devices but will also support mobile access at the turnstiles for match e-tickets for fans wishing to move away from physical paper tickets.”

SeatGeek have pledged to “deliver as efficient a sales process as possible and embrace the latest technology to streamline the process,” with the system to begin with season-ticket renewals ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Given the many issues with the previous setup, fans have unsurprisingly welcomed the news on social media:

However, one fan did highlight a potential issue with SeatGeek’s servers, which arose with their efforts to provide tickets for the Seattle Sounders’ MLS Cup final clash with Toronto FC in November.

Over 24,000 supporters were queuing for tickets to the tie, which saw problems arise with detailing availability:

Ultimately, however, any change to the current system should be welcomed, and particularly as it comes in partnership with a platform as well-established as SeatGeek.

The situation should be eased slightly with the expansion of the Anfield Road End, with the club expected to push forward with plans to add around 7,038 seats by the 2022/23 season.

