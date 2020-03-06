Mohamed Salah can cement himself alongside legendary company if he continues his remarkable goalscoring record against Bournemouth, on his Premier League century.

Salah’s next league appearance will see him make his 100th for the Reds in the top flight. He has scored 69 times.

He already has more goals than any other Liverpool player whose first century of games came in the top flight, overtaking Sam Raybould’s tally of 67.

A hat-trick will see him equal Roger Hunt’s club record of 72 goals in first 100 league games in all divisions.

Salah is the only player to score to score a hat-trick in a league game between the clubs.

The Egyptian has scored 13 goals in his 13 Anfield Premier League appearances this season.

His next goal will see him become the club’s most prolific overseas scorer in the Premier League—overtaking Luis Suarez who scored 69.

He is one goal short of becoming the first Liverpool player since Michael Owen in 2002/03 to score 20 goals for the Reds in three successive seasons in all competitions.

A New Top-Flight Record

A victory for Liverpool will set a new top-flight English record of 22 consecutive home league victories beating the best, held previously by themselves.

This sequence began with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth. During this run of 21 games they have scored 61 while conceding 14.

Virgil van Dijk has started all 21 while Andy Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold have appeared in each one.

Overcoming a Setback

Last Saturday’s defeat at Watford was the first time the Reds had lost in the league by more than one goal since Tottenham recorded a 4-1 victory at Wembley in October 2017.

It was also the first time since January 2018 (1-0 at Swansea) that Liverpool had been defeated by a team from outside the ‘big six’ in the top flight.

Liverpool have never lost successive league games under Jurgen Klopp and only once, at home to Stoke and away to Chelsea late in the 2017/18 season, have they failed to score in consecutive Premier League matches.

A Miserable Run

Bournemouth in December became the first side to lose five consecutive top-flight meetings with Liverpool by a margin of three or more goals, losing them by a combined score of 17-0.

Liverpool will be looking to record a fourth league double over Eddie Howe’s men in five seasons.

The only draw in nine league encounters came in April 2017 with Josh King grabbing an 87th-minute Anfield equaliser—the teams shared four goals that night.

Cherries on the Road

Eddie Howe’s men have lost eight of their last nine away league games, including the last five in a row.

The exception was the 1-0 victory at Chelsea on December 14, thanks to Dan Gosling’s 84th-minute winner.

That win is their only clean sheet in the last 17 league games.

Only Norwich (six) have scored fewer goals away from home in the league this season than Bournemouth (and Watford) who have netted with 11.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 19, Mane 17, Firmino 10, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Origi 5, own goals 5, Milner 4, Van Dijk 4, Wijnaldum 4, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Jones 2, Matip 2, Robertson 2, Fabinho 1, Hoever 1, Lallana 1, Lovren 1, Shaqiri 1

Bournemouth: C.Wilson 8, H.Wilson 7, King 4, Billing 3, Ake 2, Gosling 2, Fraser 1, Lerma 1, Mepham 1, S.Cook 1, Solanke 1, Surridge 1, own goals 1

Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).