Mohamed Salah scored his 70th goal in 100 Premier League games for Liverpool in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth, recording a feat last produced by Michael Owen.

The Egyptian made up his first century in the league for the Reds as they hosted the Cherries on Sunday, and his 25th-minute equaliser brought him up to 70 strikes.

That goal saw him move three ahead as the club’s most-prolific scorer in his first 100 top-flight games, surpassing Sam Raybould’s 67-goal tally from the start of the 20th century.

He also surpassed Luis Suarez as Liverpool’s best-ever overseas striker, with the Uruguayan scoring 69 goals in his 110 games in the Premier League.

But perhaps most impressively, Salah has become the first player to hit the 20-goal mark for three consecutive seasons for the Reds since Michael Owen 17 years ago.

Owen scored 24 in 2000/01, 28 in 2001/02 and then 28 in 2002/03, while Salah struck 44 in 2017/18, 27 last season and now 20 so far in 2019/20.

To put that into perspective, Salah has already scored 11 more goals in the same amount of games across his first three campaigns on Merseyside than Owen did over that three-season stretch, with 91 in 143 compared to the No. 10’s 80 in 143.

Salah is already 18th in the club’s all-time top scorers list, and is closing in on both John Toshack (96) and Kevin Keegan (100), though Ian Rush (346) is by far and away the best ever.

One record that eluded Salah at Anfield on Saturday was Roger Hunt’s 72-goal tally from his first 100 league games for the club—an all-time high—though it should be noted that not all of those came in the top flight.

Another goal against Bournemouth did, however, ensure Salah became the first player in the history of the Premier League to score in more than five consecutive games against the same club, with eight in his first six meetings.