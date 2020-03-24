Despite the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the UK, many still aren’t taking the situation seriously, and West Brom have provided a useful video to inform supporters.

On Monday evening, the government announced further measures to combat the pandemic, with the country essentially in ‘lockdown’ having been urged to stay at home.

In a statement detailing the procedure, the prime minister announced four situations where leaving ‘lockdown’ is permitted:

Shopping for basic necessities such as food and medicine (infrequent)

One form of exercise a day such as a run, walk, or cycle (alone or with household only)

Any medical need, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person

Travelling to and from work, but only where work absolutely cannot be done from home

The hope is that these measures quell the spread of the coronavirus in the UK, with the government hopeful a 12-week period would avoid the worst of the pandemic.

Prior to the ‘lockdown’, swathes of the public visited parks and beaches over the weekend in clear defiance of government advice, effectively prompting this current situation.

This suggests that many have yet to comprehend the severity of the coronavirus, and in a video released on Twitter, West Brom‘s passing move was used to highlight how quickly it can be spread from person to person:

Don’t pass it on ? On average one person will pass coronavirus to three others. Here’s what happens if that continues for 10 passes… #StayAtHomeSaveLives | #WBA pic.twitter.com/MFKxZwunhW — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 23, 2020

Taken from their 4-2 win over Huddersfield in September, a 10-pass move leading to Matt Phillips’ 19th-minute goal illustrates how many people the virus affects when passed on.

If not following preventative measures, every one person with the virus will infect three people, and over the course of a 10-pass move, this means one case develops into 59,049.

The video ends with a simple message. Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives.

It is as simple as that; for those still planning to ignore the government’s advice and go outside for any reason other than those outlined, this is how their actions can affect others.