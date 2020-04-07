firo: 06.04.2020, General, Coronavirus, Corona, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, Pandemic, Virus, Bayern, exit restriction, 1st training in groups of 4 and 5 after an interruption, because of Corona, FC Bayern, Bayern , FCB, Sv?bener Stravue, Mv?nchen, Benjamin Pavard, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Mickael Cuisance, FC Bayern Mv?nchen, FCB, Bayern, Mv?nchen, whole figure, running unit, 1.5m distance, distance $ worldrights, our general terms and conditions apply , available at www.firosportphoto.de, copyright by firo sportphoto: Coesfelder Str. 207 D-48249 Dv?lmen www.firosportphoto.de mail@firosportphoto.de (V olksbank B ochum - W itten) BLZ .: 430 601 29 Kt .: 341 117 100 Tel: ? ? + 49-2594-9916004 Fax: ? ? + 49-2594-9916005

Bayern Munich reveal how clubs can return to team training despite lockdown

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Despite Germany still being in lockdown, Bayern Munich have returned to limited training at Sabener Strasse, providing an example for clubs like Liverpool.

The German public have been restricted to their homes since mid-March, with Bavaria the first state to instruct their citizens to remain indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Football had already been suspended by then, with the Bundesliga calling games off on March 13, just hours before Fortuna Dusseldorf’s home clash with Paderborn.

Bayern’s last game was a 2-0 win over Augsburg on March 8, but on Monday became one of the first sides to return to their training ground for work, along with Paderborn, Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg.

Hans-Dieter Flick’s squad were restricted to small groups, with the session including running and shooting drills and technical work, with players keeping two metres apart to follow social distancing rules.

The club have confirmed “all hygiene measures were strictly observed in order to slow the spread of coronavirus” as they operated “in line with government policy.”

“It was certainly a very unusual feeling holding a training session in small groups today, but it was also nice to see the boys in person again,” Manuel Neuer explained after training.

“I’d like to thank the club and all the helpers who have made it possible for us to complete football-specific training on the pitch again during these difficult times.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 17, 2020: Liverpool's players during a training session at Melwood Training Ground ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

While these are still clearly exceptional circumstances, and Bayern are yet to find out when they can return to full training or, indeed, fulfil their remaining fixtures, it is a step forward.

Furthermore, it serves as an example to other leagues and clubs of how training could resume while social distancing measures are still in place.

It has been mooted that the Premier League could return in June, with squads back in training next month, and it is likely sessions would begin in a similar fashion to Bayern.

For now, Liverpool have been holding group training via Zoom, with players connecting from home as they follow routines set by Andreas Kornmayer, overseen by the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pepijn Lijnders.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments