Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool squad, legends and fans in tributes to the 96

Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to the 96 on the 31st anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, telling those affected by the tragedy “you have our love.”

April 15, 2020 marks the 31st anniversary of 96 fans losing their lives at Hillsborough, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced the planned memorial service at Anfield to be postponed.

Klopp has therefore delivered a message via Liverpool’s social media accounts, remembering the 96 and giving his best wishes to the families and those impacted.

“Today is the most significant day for our football club each year,” he said.

“The plan was that we were together at Anfield today, but this is not possible. The only thing that we can make sure is that we are in each other’s thoughts, and believe me, you are in our thoughts.

“You have our thoughts, you have our prayers, and most of all, you have our love. You’ll never walk alone.”

On such a significant day for Liverpool Football Club, the manager was joined by his players, club legends and supporters in paying their respects on Twitter and Instagram.

 

Henderson, Milner and Robertson were among those to mark the anniversary…

Never forgotten #YNWA ??

Never forgotten ?? #JFT96 #YNWA

??

Never forgotten #96 YNWA ??

Never Forgotten #ynwa ??

Never Forgotten !!

Gerrard and Carragher fronted the group of legends and ex-players…

Never forgotten ??

RIP #jft96

Never forgotten #ynwa

YNWA ??

Never forgotten #YNWA

#YNWA

Never Forgotten #ynwa??

Never forgotten RIP96

Y.N.W.A??

Never Forgotten #YNWA

And fans pledged that “we will remember them” on a hugely important day…

Due to the postponement of the Hillsborough memorial service, the club are set to hold a minute’s silence in memory of the 96 on Wednesday.

Flags will be flown at half-mast across the club throughout the day, as Merseyside remembers the 96.

