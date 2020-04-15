Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to the 96 on the 31st anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, telling those affected by the tragedy “you have our love.”

April 15, 2020 marks the 31st anniversary of 96 fans losing their lives at Hillsborough, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced the planned memorial service at Anfield to be postponed.

Klopp has therefore delivered a message via Liverpool’s social media accounts, remembering the 96 and giving his best wishes to the families and those impacted.

“Today is the most significant day for our football club each year,” he said.

“The plan was that we were together at Anfield today, but this is not possible. The only thing that we can make sure is that we are in each other’s thoughts, and believe me, you are in our thoughts.

“You have our thoughts, you have our prayers, and most of all, you have our love. You’ll never walk alone.”

Jürgen Klopp has delivered a message to the families, survivors and Liverpool supporters on the 31st anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster. pic.twitter.com/HMg7bGyyWn — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) April 15, 2020

On such a significant day for Liverpool Football Club, the manager was joined by his players, club legends and supporters in paying their respects on Twitter and Instagram.

Henderson, Milner and Robertson were among those to mark the anniversary…

.@JHenderson has sent a message on behalf of the Liverpool squad to all those affected by the Hillsborough tragedy, on the 31st anniversary. pic.twitter.com/8Pol1J0RA2 — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) April 15, 2020

31st anniversary of the disaster: We will NEVER forget them.#YNWA pic.twitter.com/wajtMW0Ay9 — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) April 15, 2020

Gerrard and Carragher fronted the group of legends and ex-players…

And fans pledged that “we will remember them” on a hugely important day…

We will remember them. pic.twitter.com/lviU1updNu — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) April 15, 2020

Today marks 31 years since 96 innocent people went to a football game and never returned home. The thoughts of everyone from Redmen TV are with the 96 and the family and friends of those affected. YNWA JFT96 ??#DontBuyTheSun pic.twitter.com/jBH9Ctvbz1 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) April 15, 2020

They are not just 96 people. They are not just 'The 96'. They are mates, dads and lads, couples, parents, sons and daughters. They are people, loved and cherished. Every one of the 96 people who died at Hillsborough has a story. Never Forgotten. pic.twitter.com/A7UKfl9Ut6 — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 14, 2020

31 years ago 96 people went to a football and never came home. Thoughts and prayers are with the family members as the fight continues. No one should ever go to a football game and not come home. pic.twitter.com/tYDlcbb1pE — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) April 15, 2020

Never forgotten. As always my thoughts are with all those who were affected by this tragedy #JFT96 #YNWA https://t.co/VFGOLEVZXP — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) April 15, 2020

RIP 96. Thinking of the families on what should have been the day of the final memorial service. — Matthew Sproston (@spros1) April 15, 2020

A light that never goes out #JFT96 pic.twitter.com/S4Zq927yRh — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) April 15, 2020

Due to the postponement of the Hillsborough memorial service, the club are set to hold a minute’s silence in memory of the 96 on Wednesday.

Flags will be flown at half-mast across the club throughout the day, as Merseyside remembers the 96.