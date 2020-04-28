It’s April 28, 1990 and Kenny Dalglish’s Liverpool can clinch their 18th league title by beating QPR and if Aston Villa fail to beat Norwich City.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Robbie Hart.

In this special look-back blog we’ll have recollections of the players and fans who were there to witness the Reds’ 18th league title being delivered – Liverpool’s seventh in the last 11 seasons.

Teams

Liverpool: Grobbelaar, Hysen, Burrows, Nicol, Venison, Hansen, Molby, Rosenthal, Rush, Barnes, McMahon.

QPR: Seaman, Bardsley, Herrera, Law, McDonald, Maddix, Wilkins, Channing, Clarke, Wegerle, Sinton.

