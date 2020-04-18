Mohamed Salah has made a generous donation to support his hometown in Egypt during the coronavirus pandemic.

Normal life is on hold and health and wellbeing has become the number one priority as the world battles coronavirus.

In Salah’s home country, over 2844 cases have been recorded and a night-time curfew is in place, while schools, universities and mosques are closed.

Liverpool’s players have not held back in their efforts to support those both near and far since the pandemic, with foodbanks and the NHS among countless organisations the Reds have helped provide support for.

And now Salah has donated “thousands of tons of food and fresh meat to residents of his hometown” in Nagrig to help families affected by the far-reaching implications that coronavirus has caused.

The 27-year-old’s father spoke to the Egyptian Independent and provided an insight into how his son is helping during a great time of need with a large donation of food.

Additionally, Salah’s foundation “continues to provide financial assistance on a regular basis to a large number of families in the village.”

Salah has been vocal in his encouragement for those in his hometown and in Egypt to “to avoid large gatherings and to stay committed to following health guidance.”

This latest donation is in addition to his work in his community over the years which has seen a hospital and a sewage treatment plant constructed, among various other projects which includes a donation of £2.5 million to Egypt’s National Cancer Institute.

It’s yet another incredible gesture and acts as further insight into his humble and grounded nature.