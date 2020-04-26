James Milner is the latest to laud the “incredible” work undertaken by Jordan Henderson to kickstart the Players Together initiative, which raises invaluable funds for the NHS.

Early in April, Premier League footballers found themselves thrust into the spotlight over a perceived lack of support during the coronavirus.

The UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock had called on Premier League players to “play their part,” but unbeknownst to him, the cohort of captains were already finalising a joint fund.

Jordan Henderson was a key instigator in forming the initiative ‘Players Together’ which helps generate money for “those fighting for us on the NHS frontline.”

The movement partnered with NHS Charities Together to “distribute funds quickly and efficiently to where they are needed most.”

The Liverpool skipper has kept a low profile throughout for his role but he has rightly received praise from fellow and former professionals and the wider public.

And Milner, who also played an important role, is the latest to commend Henderson for his “incredible” work and dedication which had him questioning how big his phone bill would be.

In an all-encompassing interview with MOTDx, Milner touched on the Players Together initiative and how players never want a medal for their charity or community work but the consistent bad press ensures any such projects are overlooked.

“We wanted to give back and we wanted to do it as a team and make sure we were in control of where the funds are going and it was going to a place we felt need it most,” he explained.

“It’s always easier to remember bad things. A lot of players have charities, do stuff in the community, and rightly so no one wants medals for it, but it’s just easy to latch onto the bad things.

“I think there’s a lot of bad press sometimes when there’s a lot of good stuff going on.

“Jordan has done an incredible job. I wouldn’t like to see his phone bill and probably the stick he’s had from his missus the amount of time he’s been on the phone over the last few weeks.

“He’s done an incredible job.”

That he has. During an unprecedented time, Henderson rose to the fore and united the league’s players under one umbrella, one which will help countless front line staff and their families.