Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took to an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday night to offer insights into his quarantine life and answer some questions on the Liverpool squad.

Ox often seems to play a big role in the camaraderie of the team as a whole and his likeable personality shone through once again in a series of light-hearted, funny and cheeky answers as fans sent in their questions.

Some were of course on the Reds’ squad, while others were on life at home during the lockdown and his general interests in life.

But it was the two full-backs of Jurgen Klopp‘s team who came in for the most attention from Ox, with both giving him cause for some tongue-in-cheek irritation.

Asked who the banter king of the squad was, Ox opted for left-back Andy Robertson, for his endless enthusiasm and sharp wit which fans have seen on plenty of Liverpool videos and social media channels.

“I’m going to have to give it to Robbo, just because he’s the loudest and he’s non-stop. It’s, like, non-stop – Duracell bunny in the day,” Oxlade-Chamberlain said.

“All he does is just cause carnage and just banter everyone, so, yeah, Robbo.”

The Scottish defender also got the nod for being best company when going out for a potential beer or two – again a nod to his infectious personality – though Ox did note that the demands of the season didn’t exactly leave much time for evenings out.

“We never get a chance to go out much during the season but on the few occasions we have as a team, Robbo is a top, top lad.”

There were a few other general football questions, where Ox reaffirmed his preference of playing central midfield in a No. 8 role and named the likes of Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho as being part of an exciting future with England.

On keeping fit while away from Melwood, our No. 15 revealed that everything was taken care of in terms of what he had to do, and like the rest of us he simply made the most of the spaces available to actually do it.

“We’ve been sent a programme from Liverpool, I’ve had to buy a treadmill to do a bit of running on and doing sprints in the underground car park or out on the street, find a park nearby, anywhere!”

Ox further gave insights to his favourite food being pasta, gives the thumbs up to pineapple on pizza, picks Tiger Woods as his favourite golf player and childhood hero and Denzel Washington as his best actor.

After a quick shout out to the Reds’ on-loan youngster Rhian Brewster, Ox answers the question about himself or Trent Alexander-Arnold being the best finisher.

Despite still backing himself in that particular battle, he admits that the right-back has been getting the better of him recently in their friendly competitions in training—so maybe he needs to get using one of those underground car park walls as a makeshift goal to keep the practice going!