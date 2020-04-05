In the four-and-a-half years since Jurgen Klopp took over at Liverpool, 42 players have made at least 10 appearances for the club. How many of those can you remember?

The Reds are nearing the end of their fifth season under Klopp, with only six players featuring in each of those from the hopeful early days of 2015/16 to the imperious force of 2019/20.

Fifty-four have made their Liverpool debut throughout his reign so far, with 23 of those coming throughout a strange current campaign that saw Neil Critchley take charge of two cup ties.

Only one of those 23 have gone on to break double digits in terms of appearances to date, joining 41 others as the core of Klopp’s squad throughout a remarkable spell on Merseyside.

The makeup of the group has changed dramatically from the 0-0 draw at Tottenham that marked Klopp’s dugout debut, and some of those early regulars may have slipped through the cracks of fans’ memories.

Here, we’re asking you to name all 42 players to play 10 times or more for the German since taking over at Liverpool in 2015, across all competitions.

That includes the Premier League, the Champions League and the Europa League (along with their respective qualifiers), the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Community Shield.

To give you a hint, we’ve provided their total of appearances under Klopp along with their most fitting position—some may have played more than one role, but that would be giving too much away!

You’ve got 10 minutes – how many of the 42 can you get?



