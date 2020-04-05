Back in June, BOSS Night hosted an incredible fan park in the centre of Madrid, with Jamie Webster’s set sparking stunning scenes among thousands of Liverpool fans.

With the Reds preparing to take on Tottenham in the Champions League final on the night of June 1, with supporters heading to the Spanish capital in their droves to back Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

It proved a straightforward night for Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi helping to seal No. 6, and it will be one that lives long in the memory.

For those travelling, the moments around the game will be cherished as much as those across the 90 minutes, with BOSS Night’s fan park a standout.

It was estimated that 70,000 fans had flown over from England, and most of those in Liverpool colours headed to Plaza Felipe II.

The likes of John Power and Kieran Molyneux also played, along with DJ sets from the likes of Colin Murray, but the highlight was Webster.

BOSS Night have now allowed fans to relive the day with a 47-minute video, and the scenes are well worth watching again.

From a bouncing rendition of Origi’s chant to an unforgettable blast of Allez, Allez, Allez, the pure emotion on show is a perfect callback to the day Liverpool brought home the European Cup.

Perhaps best are the moments Webster stops and allows the fans to sing on their own, with thousands of voices singing “Sadio Mane, going down the wing, hear the Kopites sing, we’re all dancing to Madrid” a moment of perfection.

In a difficult time for supporters, and with the club shrouded in controversy with their decision to furlough staff, memories of Madrid are much-needed.

When Liverpool return, it should be in similarly triumphant circumstances as they hopefully clinch the Premier League title.