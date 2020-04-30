Timo Werner has been ruled out of a move to Bayern Munich as he would instead “like to take the step to Liverpool,” as per Bild’s Christian Falk.

The 24-year-old has attracted widespread interest from across Europe after another eye-catching season, which has amassed 27 goals and 12 assists in 36 games so far.

And Liverpool are the widely accepted front runners to land the German international who has equally courted the Reds during various interviews.

Werner has a reported release clause worth in the region of £50 million which is set to expire in June, but the coronavirus pandemic has thrown transfer plans into a state of unknown and there will be question marks over shelling out a hefty fee for a player in the current climate.

Nevertheless, that has not stopped the reliable Falk, of Bild, to state that Werner still very much has his eyes on linking up with Jurgen Klopp.

Our Story: Timo Werner will definitely not join Bayern this summer. @BILD_Sport He rules out a Transfer to another German club. also because of Jürgen Klopp he would like to take the step to Liverpool @LFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 29, 2020

So much so that a move to Bayern Munich, who often attract young German talent, will “definitely not” happen as Werner has ruled out “a transfer to another German club,” where he “would like to take the step to Liverpool” because of the Reds’ boss.

In February, he had labelled Klopp “the best coach in the world” after claiming that “there are many things that would suggest that my style of play might be a good fit” for Liverpool.

He would undoubtedly slot into Klopp’s side and an additional attacker of his quality would offer the Reds greater flexibility and rotational power as Werner can alternate or partner Roberto Firmino while also taking up a position out wide.

It is a story which has an abundance of layers, from Merseyside reporters talking up the move to those within RB Leipzig denying any contact, but it is talk out of Werner’s camp which is dominating headlines at this current stage.

How the weeks and months transpire in relation to a possible transfer remain up in the air, however, as whilst Werner is clearly eager for a switch to Anfield the ball will likely be in Liverpool’s court as to how and when they will proceed.