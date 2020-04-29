It’s been 50 days since Liverpool played and we’re all missing live football, but from 6pm (BST) you can watch LIVE action from the Belarusian Cup here!

We’ve teamed up with MyCujoo TV to show you live football from the Belausian Cup.

BATE Borisov, who were in the Champions League as recently as 2018 and played Chelsea and Arsenal in the Europa League last year, are in action against Slaviya Mozyr.

The winners will face Shakhtyor Soligorsk, who beat Dinamo Brest 4-2 earlier this afternoon.

