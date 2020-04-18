Andy Robertson has always been ready to spread some joy and lift the spirits and this time is no different as he reached out to elderly supporters from the city.

With isolation and social distancing measures still very much in place, many can be left alone or with few to reach out to.

And as part of the LFC Foundation’s initiative, Robertson was on hand to touch base with a number of fans and break what can be a monotonous routine.

From an upside-down camera and a finger over the lens to no camera at all and everything in-between, the video is uplifting and provides a heart-warming look into how the players continue to positively impact those around them.

Brian, John and Stephen were all given the time to talk to Robbo and share how they’re getting through the days and weeks without football and normal life.

“I’m a bit taken back here that it’s you I’m talking to. This is great this, when I tell my friends that I’ve been speaking to you they won’t believe a word,” Brian explained.

“You’ve more than made my day, you’ve made my quarantine!”

It was a feeling reciprocated by Robbo when talking to Stephen who was feeling the absence of Liverpool every weekend.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to play for this club and represent this city so it’s been an easy one for all us and that’s why every weekend we show that and try and give our all for this club and this badge,” the Scot said.

And in turn, Robbo was more than happy to provide details on the regular Facetime, yoga and bike sessions the players enjoy together – but noted they all can’t wait to get back to Melwood.

“It’s not like seeing them every day, you miss them a lot so hopefully we get to see each other soon.

“Melwood is our home from home and we’ve not been there for a while and we miss it.”

There was also a message for all the health and essential workers after John revealed his son works as a paramedic, with Robbo quick to say: “all of them are legends, they are doing a fantastic job.”

It is another brilliant example of how Liverpool’s players are going the extra mile, in addition to their donations to the NHS, local hospitals and food banks, to keep spirits high during a testing period.