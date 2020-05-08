Andy Robertson is in the process of setting up his own charity in Scotland, with the aim to bypass a second chance and instead “give people a first chance in life.”

There can be no questioning Robertson’s caring nature, given his acts of kindness and generosity at his time at Liverpool alone, not to mention those that fail to become public knowledge.

A down to earth nature ensures he always has his finger on the beat, and a heartwarming letter sent to a young Liverpool supporter, where he claimed “no one wants the left-back’s shirt,” was an early example at Liverpool.

It is safe to say that whatever fuelled that belief can be wiped away as his on-field performances and his acts off it make him the ideal role model – the question now is who wouldn’t want his name on their shirt?

Throughout the current pandemic, Robbo has been ever-present in helping to raise funds and the spirits of those in his local and wider community.

From donations to foodbanks, a mental health charity and phone calls to Liverpool supporters, the 26-year-old has more than played his part.

And now, he is looking to make a long-lasting impact in communities in his native Scotland through his own charity.

In an insightful and entertaining interview That Peter Crouch Podcast, Robertson not only discussed his settling in period at Anfield, his tussle with Lionel Messi and his relationship with Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he also disclosed his plans for the future.

“I’m hoping this coronavirus will bring one good thing, for me anyway, I’m starting up my own charity up in Scotland,” he explained.

“What we’re trying to do is give people a first chance in life instead of a second chance. For people that maybe haven’t had as fair of a start to life as others and we’re going to try and intervene with that.

“Try and get them jobs, better education and try and make a difference.

“If we make a difference to one person then I’ll be happy, of course.”

Finer details will no doubt emerge later in the year, but it’s another nod to the impressive work he continually strives to do both near and far.