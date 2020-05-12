We’re creeping closer to the return of live action overseas, but Premier League games still seem a distant treat judging by today’s news and revelations.

Barriers remain as it’s “too early” for London

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, says he’s a Liverpool fan, he wants the Premier League and the wider sporting calendar back on track…and that it’s “too early” to discuss the top flight resuming in the capital city.

The argument is that there remains a heavy burden on the NHS in London and the number of people still sadly succumbing to coronavirus makes the return of league action improbable at present.

Of course, that’s entirely true—but the other side of the coin is that there won’t be any matches for weeks yet at all—a month at the minimum, more than likely.

Cautionary steps and appropriate planning is key to getting the entirety of the country back up and running, not just football, but conversations need to be had before people want to get each item back on track, otherwise further lead time will be required.

Roma relations see Dejan leave on the cheap?

We already suspect that Dejan Lovren could be off this summer, having been fourth-choice for most of the last two seasons for the Reds at centre-back.

Last year there was interest from AC Milan, but Roma have been interested too—and the latter side appear to still want him in summer 2020.

Gazzetta report that the “good relationship” between the clubs could even see a deal done at a cheaper rate than usual, with just €5 million enough to convince the Reds to let the Croatian leave.

Good news on the first-team scene

Keeping spirits up and having something to look forward to is key, both for the team and us normal folk, too!

Leagues restart latest news

Right, Premier League fans: repeat after me: there will be no null and void option. There will be no null and void option.

Now, there will also be no option to get rid of relegation, which was always a terrible suggestion from clubs with their own interests in mind.

In Spain, the plan for LaLiga is to have games on every day of the week, as they [almost] already do during the regular season.

French club Amiens have demanded their relegation from Ligue 1 is reversed, after going down on the points-per-game decision.

And in Italy, clubs can start training together again from 18 May as Serie A edges closer to their own restart.

Quickfire LFC news

Rickie Lambert has revealed Mario Balotelli was terrible in training and Brendan Rodgers tried to bin the English striker weeks after signing him (TIA)

Schalke have pitched LFC fans to support them with Klopp’s best mate Wagner in charge…but also United fans, as YNWA is banned! (ESPN)

Atletico boss Diego Simeone says anyone thinking his team were lucky to beat Liverpool in Europe doesn’t understand the game (Mirror)

And Hendo has revealed Virgil’s big influence in the dressing room (ES)

Around the Prem

Danny Rose doesn’t care about the nation’s morale and says it’s absurd to be thinking of resuming football, joining the likes of Aguero and Sterling voicing concerns over being made to play—which nobody should be forced into, obviously (BBC Sport)

Mesut Ozil won’t leave Arsenal and will see out the rest of his contract, because why wouldn’t you rake in 300k a week and only half-arse the job if you’ve aready been allowed to get away with it for years? (football.london)

Barcelona are considering a move for Spurs defender Juan Foyth but say a deal could be “difficult,” presumably because it would involve actual scouts watching his sh*te performances and writing a report which says “er, no”(Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal want to extend Dani Ceballos’ loan to finish out the season, but don’t want him for next year or permanently. Must have made a good impression! (LaConfidencial)

Stupid player of the day

Morgan Gibbs-White joins the list of lockdown mutineers.

The Wolves man decided travelling to London and going to a party was the right thing to do.

Tweet of the day

ON THIS DAY: In 2019, two defenders both reached 10+ assists for the first time in a single Premier League season: ? Trent Alexander-Arnold

? Andrew Robertson Liverpool's duo made history. pic.twitter.com/QMKWuj90hM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 12, 2020

