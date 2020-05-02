Pedro Chirivella admits he is taking his Liverpool future “day by day,” with his contract set to expire, aiming to learn further from his “world-class” midfield counterparts.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a surprise revival this season, making six appearances for the first team as Jurgen Klopp took a rotational approach in the FA Cup and League Cup.

He has stood out as one of the most impressive players on the fringes of the senior setup, and has been a constant fixture at Melwood throughout the campaign.

But with his contract due to run out at the end of the current campaign—officially July 1, but with the prospect of a short-term extension—he is expected to move on in search of regular starts.

This ensures this season has been one of preparation for Chirivella, as he works alongside “the best squad in Europe,” soaking in as much as possible.

“I haven’t played much, but in the end the games you play for Liverpool count for more than many other games you could play in other leagues or teams,” the 22-year-old told Marca.

“I am in the best team in Europe and with the best coach in the world.

“Every minute you play and, above all, each day of training that you share with all of them allows you to improve, so this season has been very important.”

Breaking into a midfield which includes the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum is a tough task for another player, and Chirivella acknowledged that it is more a case of learning from their example.

“The midfield is very strong, [with] world-class players, and it is very difficult to enter,” he continued.

“Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum…spectacular footballers whom we are proud to learn from every day. I try to focus on everyone to improve.”

Chirivella addressed his contract situation, and the possibility of a prolonged stay due to football’s suspension, saying “because of the coronavirus, we do not know if we will end on June 30 or later.”

“I like to take it day by day. I don’t like to think much about the future, and what comes will come,” he said.

But he has one target before the end of the season, which may be more likely due to the expected shortened timeframe to play out the remaining nine games.

That is to play his first league game for Liverpool in four years.

“I will be at my best and ready for when the coach decides,” he concluded, with May 1 bringing the fourth anniversary of his first and only start for the Reds in the Premier League, in the 3-1 loss at Swansea in 2016.

He was substituted at half-time that day, with Klopp suggesting after the game it had been a mistake to thrust him into the situation.

But ahead of his possible exit in the coming weeks, Chirivella is now much better placed to shine in the top flight.