Pedro Chirivella has yet to make a final decision regarding his future, with a five-year deal at Liverpool remaining on the table.

The 22-year-old’s contract with the Reds is set to expire at the end of June, but the delay due to the coronavirus will see the club presented with the chance to extend his stay until the conclusion of the 2019/20 season – whenever that may be.

He is in a similar boat to that of Adam Lallana, Andy Lonergan and Nathaniel Clyne – with the latter pair not expected to be offered a new deal beyond the current campaign.

But Chirivella has a number of options laid before him having attracted interest from French side Nantes and Rangers, in addition to Liverpool having offered him a five-year contract, according to Goal‘s Neil Jones.

Chirivella proved to be the ever-present experienced head throughout Liverpool’s domestic cup action this season, most notably against the likes of Shrewsbury and Aston Villa – the latter of which saw him handed the captain’s armband.

It took his total tally of appearances for the first team to 11 since he joined in 2013, with loan spells at Go Ahead Eagles and Willem II in the Dutch Eredivisie and a failed switch to Extremadura all sanctioned throughout his time on Merseyside.

Chirivella has, however, been a reliable member of Liverpool’s second-string side in 2019/20 having trained regularly at Melwood, played in each of the Reds’ League Cup fixtures and three of the four FA Cup matches.

A place in the matchday squad in the Premier League has not eventuated so far this season, meaning he has primarily plied his trade with the under-23s outside of cup action.

And it is that very “application” and the performances he has turned in which have left Liverpool “impressed.”

Jones states that “Liverpool believe the security offered by a long-term deal on Merseyside could appeal to Chirivellla and his representatives,” with a formal offer now on the table.

Chirivella had hinted earlier this year that he was open to extending his contract with the Reds but conceded breaking into Liverpool’s current midfield was no easy feat.

As he closes in on 23 years of age, it is more than likely that Chirivella’s decision will be based on the expected game time he could receive, where an extension with Liverpool could result in another loan spell to continue to aid in his development.

The ball is now in his court as it is Lallana’s, who Jones also notes the Reds would like to keep “in an ideal world” but are accepting of the fact that acting in the 32-year-old’s best interest would be to allow him to move on.