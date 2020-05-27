The Premier League have confirmed that four of the latest 1,008 tests for coronavirus have returned positive, maintaining a low rate across the English top flight.

All 20 clubs have been undergoing tests for coronavirus twice weekly, having returned to small group training last week.

Following the announcement that contact training will begin later this week, the Premier League have released their latest results from testing, with a 0.4 percent positive rate.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the top flight also confirmed that the number of tests made available to each club would now increase to 60:

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 26, 1,008 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, four have tested positive from three clubs. “Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. “Previously, between May 19-22, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19, of which two tested positive from two clubs. Some 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on May 17-18, with six testing positive from three clubs. “For the fourth round of testing, the number of tests available to each club will be increased from 50 to 60. “The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. “No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”

Overall, therefore, there have been just 12 positive cases from 2,752 tests league-wide, which is just 0.44 percent.

Though anonymity is granted to every person who tests positive, Watford‘s Adrian Mariappa and Bournemouth‘s Aaron Ramsdale have both confirmed they have contracted coronavirus, along with Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan.