The Liverpool squad were back in training on Wednesday, and the return to Melwood gave Andy Robertson a chance to stock up on sun cream as he had “run out at home.”

The Reds reported back to the training ground after being given the green light to begin small group sessions, as the Premier League gears up to its resumption.

With the majority of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad now back fit, Xherdan Shaqiri was the only senior player to miss out, with the groups split loosely into defenders, midfielders and attackers.

It just so happened that the return to training came on one of the hottest days of the year, and Robbo made it known on Instagram as he insisted his post was “not an #Ad” for Nivea:

The Scot also took the opportunity to needle Joe Gomez for his wayward passing, as no doubt many of Klopp’s players are rusty after such a lengthy break:

Meanwhile, Dejan Lovren returned to Twitter this week, and it appears his bromance with Mo Salah has taken a blow during lockdown, with the pair taking social distancing to the extreme:

Is Mo on Twitter? Cause I can’t find him or he blocked me already ? — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) May 20, 2020

Yeah give me some time, we are still separated (different groups in training) ?? https://t.co/dYiqp30amm — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) May 20, 2020

With the Reds avoiding the obvious transgressions of the likes of Serge Aurier and Jordon Ibe in not calling in barbers while they remain banned, there were a number of new looks throughout the squad.

While Adam Lallana and Naby Keita opted to shave their heads early on, Gini Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson were among those to have let it grow out:









There was a clear message throughout the squad that it was “good to be back,” with Melwood still home to the Reds while work continues on the new facility at Kirkby:

































Liverpool will continue to train under social-distancing measures throughout this week and into the next, with the 20 clubs then set to discuss plans to move into phase two and contact training.

For now, it is simply positive that they are able to head into Melwood and reconnect with their team-mates in person.