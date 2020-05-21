This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Robbo turns to the Factor 50 as Salah & Lovren take social distancing to the extreme

The Liverpool squad were back in training on Wednesday, and the return to Melwood gave Andy Robertson a chance to stock up on sun cream as he had “run out at home.”

The Reds reported back to the training ground after being given the green light to begin small group sessions, as the Premier League gears up to its resumption.

With the majority of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad now back fit, Xherdan Shaqiri was the only senior player to miss out, with the groups split loosely into defenders, midfielders and attackers.

It just so happened that the return to training came on one of the hottest days of the year, and Robbo made it known on Instagram as he insisted his post was “not an #Ad” for Nivea:

The Scot also took the opportunity to needle Joe Gomez for his wayward passing, as no doubt many of Klopp’s players are rusty after such a lengthy break:

Catching Joe Gomez’s passes first day back ?

A post shared by Andrew Robertson (@andyrobertson94) on

Meanwhile, Dejan Lovren returned to Twitter this week, and it appears his bromance with Mo Salah has taken a blow during lockdown, with the pair taking social distancing to the extreme:

With the Reds avoiding the obvious transgressions of the likes of Serge Aurier and Jordon Ibe in not calling in barbers while they remain banned, there were a number of new looks throughout the squad.

While Adam Lallana and Naby Keita opted to shave their heads early on, Gini Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson were among those to have let it grow out:

What's your reason to smile today? ?????

A post shared by Gini Wijnaldum (@gwijnaldum) on


????

A post shared by Roberto Firmino (@roberto_firmino) on


Good to be back! #YNWA

A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on

There was a clear message throughout the squad that it was “good to be back,” with Melwood still home to the Reds while work continues on the new facility at Kirkby:


Great to be back with the boys ? #YNWA

A post shared by Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentarnold66) on



So good to be back out there! ???

A post shared by Harvey Elliott (@harveyelliott07) on


Good2beBack #YNWA??

A post shared by Adam Lallana (@officiallallana) on


?????? #YNWA

A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on


Guess who’s back! ??

A post shared by Virgil van Dijk (@virgilvandijk) on


Glad to be back here! ??

A post shared by Fabinho (@fabinho) on


Liverpool will continue to train under social-distancing measures throughout this week and into the next, with the 20 clubs then set to discuss plans to move into phase two and contact training.

For now, it is simply positive that they are able to head into Melwood and reconnect with their team-mates in person.

 

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

