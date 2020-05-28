After being in limbo for over 10 weeks, news has broken that fixtures are set to resume on June 17, with Liverpool expected to kickstart their games on June 20, in 23 days’ time.

The return of Premier League fixtures will come 96 days after the topflight was suspended due to the pandemic, with Liverpool’s clash against Atletico at Anfield the last competitive game played in the UK.

The season is set to resume on Wednesday, June 17, with Aston Villa at Sheffield United and Manchester City hosting Arsenal, as the four clubs make up for their game in hand.

The Reds will then pick up from where they left off against Everton, with just six points separating them from officially securing the title – a feat which could be achieved in the first week should Liverpool win and Man City fall to defeat against Arsenal or Burnley.

Here are how fans reacted to the news of the Premier League‘s restart date on Twitter and Facebook.

And a date with a particular trophy is now within sight…

So Liverpool can win the league on June 23/24, if they beat Everton and Palace. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) May 28, 2020

As is a certain meeting with the Blues…

Likely #EFC v #LFC will be played on June 20 as football returns. Crucially, #MCFC v #AFC seems certain to be played on June 17. Should City lose, Liverpool winning the derby would crown them Premier League Champions. Strap. Yourself. In. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) May 28, 2020