LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 24, 2020: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (L) celebrates scoring the first goal with Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“Talk about an electric return,” “AND IT’S LIVE!” – Fans react to news of Premier League return dates

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

After being in limbo for over 10 weeks, news has broken that fixtures are set to resume on June 17, with Liverpool expected to kickstart their games on June 20, in 23 days’ time.

The return of Premier League fixtures will come 96 days after the topflight was suspended due to the pandemic, with Liverpool’s clash against Atletico at Anfield the last competitive game played in the UK.

The season is set to resume on Wednesday, June 17, with Aston Villa at Sheffield United and Manchester City hosting Arsenal, as the four clubs make up for their game in hand.

The Reds will then pick up from where they left off against Everton, with just six points separating them from officially securing the title – a feat which could be achieved in the first week should Liverpool win and Man City fall to defeat against Arsenal or Burnley.

Here are how fans reacted to the news of the Premier League‘s restart date on Twitter and Facebook.

 

The countdown started from the off as fans made their excitement known…

 

And a date with a particular trophy is now within sight…

 

As is a certain meeting with the Blues…

 

Like our content? Support This Is Anfield...

🌟 Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with a This Is Anfield Premium subscription.

You'll also recieve our LFC roundups to your inbox and be eligable to enter exclusive competitions. Get your 30-day free trial here.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments