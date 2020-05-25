Trent Alexander-Arnold has vowed that he is “not cutting his hair until football’s back,” while Alisson laughed off Andy Robertson‘s joke from training.

Liverpool’s No. 66 is among those to have returned to Melwood looking more unkempt than when he left in March, with barbers closed throughout lockdown in the UK.

The ban is unlikely to be lifted until at least July 4, as part of the third step in the UK government’s plan to restore normality amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But Trent is taking it in his stride, sharing a photo of his grown-out hair from training at the weekend, vowing to not get a trim until the Premier League returns:

There is little danger of Trent’s hair reaching Alisson levels, with many of the belief that the Brazilian was resisting the scissors until the Reds lost in the league—though that theory has, of course, been disproved.

Our No. 1 was the subject of a bold claim from a tongue-in-cheek Robbo on Sunday, as the left-back posted a photo of him lining up to take a shot in training.

“Alisson had no chance,” the Scot joked, along with the lying emoji, and the goalkeeper responding by laughing it off:

Liverpool reported to training in the searing heat on Monday, with Adam Lallana among those in the first group to be put through their paces:

Earlier in the bank holiday weekend, Gini Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson showed their delight at being back at Melwood:









Fabinho ensured he and Firmino enjoyed each other’s company from a safe distance:

And Harvey Elliott took inspiration from Drake as he showed his skills in training, as one of the youngsters staying with Jurgen Klopp‘s first team in the closing stages of the season:

Finally, Joe Gomez was philosophical about the current situation, suggesting he is simply grateful to be able to work again, despite restrictions on how Liverpool can train:

The Reds are likely to return to contact training later this week, with the 20 clubs due to vote on the government’s protocols in a meeting on Wednesday, after new guidelines were released.