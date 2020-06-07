The legendary Brazilian right-back Cafu has heaped praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold once more, backing the young Red to one day be crowned the best player in the world.

While still only 21 years of age, Trent has catapulted himself into the top echelon of full-backs in the world having become an integral member of Liverpool’s Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup and soon to be Premier League title triumphs.

Since making his debut in 2016, he has made 125 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring six goals and providing 34 assists – which includes two record tallies for a defender in the Premier League (12).

His performances previously led Cafu to tip Liverpool’s No. 66 as a future Ballon d’Or winner, and once again the former Brazilian international welcomed the comparison between himself and Trent.

“He’s a sensational player, a rare talent. If he keeps playing the way he has been he will be regarded as one of the best players in the world,” Cafu told FIFA.com.

“He has the potential to win [The Best FIFA Men’s Player] award. He’s technically brilliant, he has so much quality. He has a Brazilian style of play.

“I love watching him play. And playing in such a great team will help him grow.”

Clinching the award would require Trent to defy the trend of attackers winning football’s highest individual accolades, but as he remains in the infancy of his career anything is possible.

As is the fact that he placed 19th in the 2019 Ballon d’Or, one of Liverpool’s seven representatives in the top 30.

And although, individual honours are not at the top of his list as for him “it’s about winning the team trophies,” as he noted during last season’s Champions League run.

And they will seemingly not be in short supply if Liverpool’s current trajectory is anything to go by, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side just six points away from securing the club’s first league title since 1990.