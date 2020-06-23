Anfield has been prepared for Liverpool’s return to play behind closed doors, with the Kop emblazoned with banners to retain the feel of a normal matchday at home.

The Reds are back at Anfield on Wednesday night as they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League, for their first home game without fans since football’s restart.

It will clearly not be the same for Liverpool as they take on Roy Hodgson’s side, but this is an essential measure as the UK contends with the coronavirus pandemic while attaining some semblance of normalcy.

An absence of fans will be a big blow to the Reds, but as part of the Premier League‘s matchday guidelines, the club have ensured there will be a familiar sight in the stands.

Working with supporters’ group Spion Kop 1906, the club have organised the Kop to be decorated with banners, with chief executive Peter Moore relishing the new-look stand on Monday.

“It won’t be the same without the fans, but the stadium is dressed and ready for Wednesday night,” Moore wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks to Spion Kop 1906 for all of their work today.”

Spion Kop 1906 also shared further images of the Kop with their completed works, including many eye-catching banners from normal matchdays at Anfield.

Those include ‘Don’t Buy the S*n’, the tribute to the ‘Iron Lady’ Anne Williams, Jurgen Klopp‘s ‘Boss’ flag and those carrying phrases like ‘We won it in Madrid’ and ‘And now you’re gonna believe us’.

Clubs are permitted to play music at certain times before and during games, and Liverpool are set to play You’ll Never Walk Alone prior to kickoff.

“It’s still a wonderful song, it’s still great to hear, but without you, it’s not even five percent,” Klopp explained last week.

“But that’s how we have to take it in the moment, there will be a moment when the whole 300, 400 million choir can sing it, and that’s the moment we’re all waiting for.

“But until then, we still play football, and I said at the beginning it will be completely different. But it’s still football, and it’s still for you.

“So that means we’ll be in the stadium, you will be at home. I can promise you, we will feel your support. I will make the boys feel your support. We will use it.”