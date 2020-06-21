This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Black Lives Matter, an empty Goodison and the best photos as Liverpool draw at Everton

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool and Everton played out a drab goalless draw on Sunday evening, meaning the Reds now need five more points to secure Premier League glory.

After more than three months away, Jurgen Klopp‘s men made the short trip to Goodison Park for a long-awaited 236th Merseyside derby.

The stage was set at an empty Goodison, in what were surreal circumstances…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 21, 2019: A general view of the stadium before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 236th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A minute’s silence was observed prior to the game getting started, as respects were shown to those who have lost their lives during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 21, 2019: Players stand for a moment's silence to remember the victims of the pandemic during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 236th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Both sets of players also took a knee in support of Black Lives Matter, before the action got underway.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 21, 2019: Liverpool’s Sadio Mané knees down to support the Black Lives Matter movement during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 236th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 21, 2019: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 236th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Despite Liverpool’s early dominance, Richarlison raised alarm bells when his shot flew across the face of Alisson‘s goal.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 21, 2019: Everton's Richarlison de Andrade shoots under pressure from Liverpool’s Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 236th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Naby Keita has impressed in training in recent weeks, and he took that form with him to Goodison Park, standing out as the Reds’ best performer on the night.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 21, 2019: Liverpool’s Naby Keita (L) and Everton's Tom Davies during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 236th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk was at his dominant best, marshalling the troops superbly and not allowing Richarlison to get anything out of him.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 21, 2019: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 236th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool’s performance petered out as the minutes ticked by, but fortunately, Alisson was on hand to make two vital stops late on.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 21, 2019: Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 236th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Klopp cut a slightly frustrated figure after the final whistle, but while this wasn’t the desired result, Liverpool’s title win is still surely only a matter of time.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (centre left) speaks to his players during a drinks break in the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. (Jon Super/NMC Pool/PA Wire/PA Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 21, 2019: Liverpool’s Divock Origi and Everton's Mason Holgate after the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 236th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson fist bumps Virgil van Dijk during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. (Jon Super/NMC Pool/PA Wire/PA Images)

Up next for the champions-in-waiting is Wednesday’s visit of Crystal Palace, who will be in confident spirits after their 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments