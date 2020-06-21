Liverpool and Everton played out a drab goalless draw on Sunday evening, meaning the Reds now need five more points to secure Premier League glory.

After more than three months away, Jurgen Klopp‘s men made the short trip to Goodison Park for a long-awaited 236th Merseyside derby.

The stage was set at an empty Goodison, in what were surreal circumstances…

A minute’s silence was observed prior to the game getting started, as respects were shown to those who have lost their lives during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Both sets of players also took a knee in support of Black Lives Matter, before the action got underway.

Despite Liverpool’s early dominance, Richarlison raised alarm bells when his shot flew across the face of Alisson‘s goal.

Naby Keita has impressed in training in recent weeks, and he took that form with him to Goodison Park, standing out as the Reds’ best performer on the night.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk was at his dominant best, marshalling the troops superbly and not allowing Richarlison to get anything out of him.

Liverpool’s performance petered out as the minutes ticked by, but fortunately, Alisson was on hand to make two vital stops late on.

Klopp cut a slightly frustrated figure after the final whistle, but while this wasn’t the desired result, Liverpool’s title win is still surely only a matter of time.

Up next for the champions-in-waiting is Wednesday’s visit of Crystal Palace, who will be in confident spirits after their 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.