Liverpool fans the world over have been celebrating becoming Premier League champions—a party which has been decades in the making for patient supporters.

We’ve all seen the videos of the squad celebrating—a much-deserved party for those boys.

There have been plenty of images shown, too, of the scenes outside Anfield on Thursday night, as the Reds won the title without even being on the pitch.

But the delight and desire to celebrate has a far bigger reach when it comes to Liverpool, and fans across the entire globe have been indulging in releasing their emotions which have waited 30 years for this moment.

Of course, around the world doesn’t have to just mean thousands of miles away…Reds celebrated a title win from Bolton to Boston, and everywhere in between.

Liverpool fans holding up traffic in Bolton this evening celebrating winning the Premier League title. ???? #LFC pic.twitter.com/J6OEWzu35x — The Away Fans (@theawayfans) June 26, 2020

But somewhat further afield, cultures and countries are united by their love for the Reds, their awe of Anfield and their joy at becoming Premier League champions.

Plenty gathered in groups, from Spain to Nigeria, America to east Asia…

It doesn’t matter what you have and where you are…..it’s celebration day!! ??? pic.twitter.com/6OkdZnZ0AT — ChinaCol ??? (@colinrvickers) June 26, 2020

Others celebrated in their own unique way…

Live from Salem, Massachusetts. How I wish I was at Anfield. ???? #Liverpoolchampions pic.twitter.com/Cpmn56AG6O — Steve Surprise ? (@surprisingmany) June 25, 2020

Right now in Shanghai, China, kop bought the whole screen to show the world "Liverpool is Premier League Champion" in Chinese. #Liverpoolchampions pic.twitter.com/aWtzuJT7wg — Markern (@Markern7) June 26, 2020

THE PARTY HAS JUST BEGUN! WE DANCING ALL WEEKEND!!! ?? CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND, LIVERPOOL FC!!!!! YNWA pic.twitter.com/87zLpKKcNi — golau (@johnXtreme) June 26, 2020

Our friends on the other side of the planet had a double reason to celebrate…

Amazing morning to be a football fan! Liverpool finally lifting the EPL title and Australia hosting the 2023 Women's World Cup! Brilliant. — Matthew Naqvi (@MatthewNaqvi) June 25, 2020

This group of supporters deserve enormous respect for directing their celebrations toward helping others in need…

Dear @LFC fans,

Something really beautiful happened today. Our #LFC boys from Mangalore took up this great initiative of celebrating the our first PL title win in 30 years by feeding the needy and poor. They prepared and distributed 900 packets of food.@LFC @PeterMooreLFC(1/n) pic.twitter.com/s664xW6sVs — Nikhil ?? ? (@ranjan_rants) June 28, 2020

…and finally, one fan celebrated by producing a banner we’re very much looking forward to seeing on the Kop next season some time!

Liverpool FC, Champions of England, supported all over the world. Oh, we’re champions of that, too!