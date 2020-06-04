Joe Gomez is hoping to stay with Liverpool for “many more years,” with the blossoming centre-back making no plans to leave Anfield as he cements himself at the top.

Later this month will mark the five-year anniversary of Gomez’s £3.5 million move to Merseyside from Charlton.

Exactly 100 appearances and three trophies later, and that fee is now likely to have risen to £6 million, which still represents a bona fide bargain for a player who has also played eight times for England.

Injuries have been the only thing holding Gomez back at Liverpool, but when fit—which is increasingly often as he matures at 23—he is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

There is competition for places in Jurgen Klopp‘s back line, with Joel Matip also shining when given a run of games alongside Virgil van Dijk, but for most, Gomez is the long-term partner for our No. 4.

It is fantastic news, therefore, that the young defender has no intention of leaving, telling the club’s official website he hopes this is only the start.

“I am so grateful to be at this club and to be coming up to my fifth year is something I definitely appreciate,” he explained.

“Hopefully it is just the start of the journey; five years is a pretty decent length of time, but I hope it is just sort of the opening chapters of what can be many more years here.

“It has definitely been special times and I have definitely grown a lot here.

“I’ve done most of my growing up as an adult, coming here at 18. I’ve learned so much about the club and about the city. It’s been a pleasure.”

Gomez described the club as “the best in the world in the sense of the community [and] the fanbase,” and added that Liverpool has “become home” as he raises a young family in the area.

Despite reaching a century of appearances for the Reds he continued, “I still see myself as a young player within the team,” but knows that his experience gives him a “good gauge of what it means to play for the club and how much responsibility it is.”

The No. 12, therefore, has a strong blend of youth and experience; time is still very much on his side, but the faith in his ability at such a young age—debuting away to Stoke at just 18—has allowed him to find his feet early.

He should be considered one of the best young defenders in world football, along with the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt.

And Liverpool are in a much stronger position with Gomez committed for the long term.