The Premier League released a statement on Friday evening pledging their support to Black Lives Matter, with players encouraged to take a knee before or during games.

Black Lives Matter has gained considerable support following the death of George Floyd while being restrained by Minneapolis policer officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.

As Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, protests have been held across the world to fight institutional racism against black people, with many held in England last weekend.

With the Premier League set to resume on Wednesday night ahead of a full programme of fixtures at the weekend, the top flight have announced a series of measures to support Black Lives Matter.

This comes after clubs across the league took a knee to show their backing, with the Liverpool squad posing for a photograph in the centre circle at an empty Anfield.

A statement from the Premier League has confirmed that every player’s name will be replaced by ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the back of their shirts for the first week of fixtures (a total of 12 games).

There will also be a Black Lives Matter logo on shirts for the rest of the season, and players have been assured that “the league will support players who ‘take a knee’ before or during matches.”

“The Premier League stands alongside players, clubs, The FA, EFL, PFA, LMA, PGMOL and all those who oppose discrimination in any form,” the statement reads.

It concluded: “There is no room for racism, anywhere.”

In conjunction with the #PlayersTogether initiative—founded by Jordan Henderson—every player across the Premier League shared the same statement via their social media channels on Friday evening:

“We, the players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of their colour or creed “This symbol is a sign of unity from all players, all staff, all clubs, all match officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”

It is a welcome statement from the Premier League, and the Liverpool squad, as footballers continue to set a better example than those supposedly leading the country.

Black Lives Matters will be emblazoned on the back of the Reds’ shirts for the Merseyside derby, which will be held at Goodison Park on June 21.