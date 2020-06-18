The Premier League is upon us once more, with Liverpool to take to the field in league action for the first time in 106 days when they make the trip to Goodison Park.

Liverpool are back on Sunday, in what is one of the most highly anticipated fixtures in any season: the Merseyside derby.

Their position 22 points clear at the top of the table comes after a relentless 29-game run that saw points dropped on just two occasions.

But with over three months since the Reds last ran out in a competitive fixture, it is time to take stock of their feats in the Premier League before football came to a standstill in mid-March.

Premier League

League position: 1st (82 points)

Record (W-D-L): 27-1-1

Gap to second: 22 points

Clean sheets: 12

Most goals: Mohamed Salah (16)

Most assists: Trent Alexander-Arnold (12)

Next three fixtures: Everton (A), Crystal Palace (H), Man City (A)

Last result

Won 2-1 vs. Bournemouth – March 7, 2020 (Salah, Mane; Wilson)

Last away win

Won 0-1 vs. Norwich – February 15, 2020 (Mane)

Last draw

Drew 1-1 vs. Man United – October 20, 2019 (Rashford; Lallana)

Last defeat

Lost 3-0 vs. Watford – February 29, 2020 (Sarr x2, Deeney)

Form

Last five results (all competitions)

Won 2-1 vs. Bournemouth

Lost 2-0 vs. Chelsea

Lost 3-0 Watford

Won 3-2 vs. West Ham

Lost 1-0 vs. Atletico Madrid

Last five results (Premier League)

Won 2-1 vs. Bournemouth

Lost 3-0 Watford

Won 3-2 vs. West Ham

Won 1-0 vs. Norwich

Won 4-0 vs. Southampton

Last hat-trick

Roberto Firmino vs. Arsenal – December 29, 2018

Last clean sheet

Won 1-0 vs. Norwich – February 15, 2020

Last red card

Alisson vs. Brighton – November 30, 2019

Top goalscorers

Mohamed Salah – 16

Sadio Mane – 14

Roberto Firmino – 8

Virgil van Dijk – 4

Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Wijnaldum, Henderson – 3

Most appearances

Virgil van Dijk – 29

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 28 (1)

Roberto Firmino – 27 (2)

Andy Robertson – 27 (1)

Gini Wijnaldum – 28

Longest winning streak

18 games: October 27 (Spurs) to February 29 (Watford)

Silverware

UEFA Super Cup

Club World Cup

Premier League – pending