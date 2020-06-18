The Premier League is upon us once more, with Liverpool to take to the field in league action for the first time in 106 days when they make the trip to Goodison Park.
Liverpool are back on Sunday, in what is one of the most highly anticipated fixtures in any season: the Merseyside derby.
Their position 22 points clear at the top of the table comes after a relentless 29-game run that saw points dropped on just two occasions.
But with over three months since the Reds last ran out in a competitive fixture, it is time to take stock of their feats in the Premier League before football came to a standstill in mid-March.
Premier League
League position: 1st (82 points)
Record (W-D-L): 27-1-1
Gap to second: 22 points
Clean sheets: 12
Most goals: Mohamed Salah (16)
Most assists: Trent Alexander-Arnold (12)
Next three fixtures: Everton (A), Crystal Palace (H), Man City (A)
Last result
Won 2-1 vs. Bournemouth – March 7, 2020 (Salah, Mane; Wilson)
Last away win
Won 0-1 vs. Norwich – February 15, 2020 (Mane)
Last draw
Drew 1-1 vs. Man United – October 20, 2019 (Rashford; Lallana)
Last defeat
Lost 3-0 vs. Watford – February 29, 2020 (Sarr x2, Deeney)
Form
Last five results (all competitions)
Won 2-1 vs. Bournemouth
Lost 2-0 vs. Chelsea
Lost 3-0 Watford
Won 3-2 vs. West Ham
Lost 1-0 vs. Atletico Madrid
Last five results (Premier League)
Won 2-1 vs. Bournemouth
Lost 3-0 Watford
Won 3-2 vs. West Ham
Won 1-0 vs. Norwich
Won 4-0 vs. Southampton
Last hat-trick
Roberto Firmino vs. Arsenal – December 29, 2018
Last clean sheet
Won 1-0 vs. Norwich – February 15, 2020
Last red card
Alisson vs. Brighton – November 30, 2019
Top goalscorers
Mohamed Salah – 16
Sadio Mane – 14
Roberto Firmino – 8
Virgil van Dijk – 4
Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Wijnaldum, Henderson – 3
Most appearances
Virgil van Dijk – 29
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 28 (1)
Roberto Firmino – 27 (2)
Andy Robertson – 27 (1)
Gini Wijnaldum – 28
Longest winning streak
18 games: October 27 (Spurs) to February 29 (Watford)
Silverware
UEFA Super Cup
Club World Cup
Premier League – pending
