Salah and Mane celebrate. (Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images)
Liverpool FC’s Premier League return – Remembering where we were

The Premier League is upon us once more, with Liverpool to take to the field in league action for the first time in 106 days when they make the trip to Goodison Park.

Liverpool are back on Sunday, in what is one of the most highly anticipated fixtures in any season: the Merseyside derby.

Their position 22 points clear at the top of the table comes after a relentless 29-game run that saw points dropped on just two occasions.

But with over three months since the Reds last ran out in a competitive fixture, it is time to take stock of their feats in the Premier League before football came to a standstill in mid-March.

 

Premier League

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp points to the sky during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

League position: 1st (82 points)

Record (W-D-L): 27-1-1

Gap to second: 22 points

Clean sheets: 12

Most goals: Mohamed Salah (16)

Most assists: Trent Alexander-Arnold (12)

Next three fixtures: Everton (A), Crystal Palace (H), Man City (A)

 

Last result

Won 2-1 vs. Bournemouth – March 7, 2020 (Salah, Mane; Wilson)

 

Last away win

Won 0-1 vs. Norwich – February 15, 2020 (Mane)

 

Last draw

Drew 1-1 vs. Man United – October 20, 2019 (Rashford; Lallana)

 

Last defeat

Lost 3-0 vs. Watford – February 29, 2020 (Sarr x2, Deeney)

 

Form

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 24, 2020: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (L) celebrates scoring the first goal with Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Last five results (all competitions)

Won 2-1 vs. Bournemouth
Lost 2-0 vs. Chelsea
Lost 3-0 Watford
Won 3-2 vs. West Ham
Lost 1-0 vs. Atletico Madrid

Last five results (Premier League)

Won 2-1 vs. Bournemouth
Lost 3-0 Watford
Won 3-2 vs. West Ham
Won 1-0 vs. Norwich
Won 4-0 vs. Southampton

 

Last hat-trick

Roberto Firmino vs. Arsenal – December 29, 2018

 

Last clean sheet

Won 1-0 vs. Norwich – February 15, 2020

 

Last red card

Alisson vs. Brighton – November 30, 2019

 

Top goalscorers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 1, 2020: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (L) and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mohamed Salah – 16
Sadio Mane – 14
Roberto Firmino – 8
Virgil van Dijk – 4
Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Wijnaldum, Henderson – 3

 

Most appearances

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 26, 2019: Liverpool's 4amVirgil van Dijk celebrates with goal-scorer Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk – 29
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 28 (1)
Roberto Firmino – 27 (2)
Andy Robertson – 27 (1)
Gini Wijnaldum – 28

 

Longest winning streak

18 games: October 27 (Spurs) to February 29 (Watford)

 

Silverware

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson lifts FIFA Club World Cup trophy after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

UEFA Super Cup
Club World Cup
Premier League – pending

