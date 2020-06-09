Liverpool are “hopeful” of reaching an agreement for the contract extension of Gini Wijnaldum, with his current deal set to expire in 2021.

The Reds have been steadily tying up members of the current squad to long term deals over the last couple of years, but Liverpool’s No. 5 has been a notable exception.

There have been concerns that the Dutchman would bid farewell to Anfield either before or on the expiration of his current terms.

However, according to the Guardian’s Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are “hopeful” of agreeing to an extension of “at least three years” following positive talks with his representatives.

It would see him join the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip in putting pen to paper on a new contract over the last year.

Wijnaldum has been a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s side since arriving from Newcastle in 2016, playing 177 games in just over three-and-a-half seasons.

And while talks over wages are “not expected to be a stumbling block”, he is instead eager to receive assurances that he will “continue to be regarded as a key player” before he finalises any deal to extend his stay at Anfield.

His versatility has proven key since his arrival, with his ability to operate as a No. 6, a No. 8 and even at centre-back ensuring his influence within the side extends beyond one position on the field.

Tying the Dutchman down to a new long-term deal would add further stability to Liverpool’s midfield contingent, all of whom have extended their time with the club to at least 2023.

The report claims Wijnaldum is “in line for a contract to 2024 or 2025,” which would take him to his 33rd or 34th birthday, meaning the club would be confident in his ability to continue performing at a high level for the length of his contract.

The 29-year-old has attracted interest from teams across Europe, where he would be able to leave as a free agent in 2021, but considering his continued importance to the side there should be few doubts that he will not receive the assurances he needs to extend his stay.

With Liverpool six points away from the title, Wijnaldum is set to clinch his second league title in his career when the Premier League resumes this month after winning the Eredivisie with former side PSV Eindhoven in 2015.