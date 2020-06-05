Liverpool relegated as Women’s Super League season ends

A decision has been confirmed to end the Women’s Super League 2019/20 season early, which leaves Liverpool Women relegated to the Championship.

The team is facing a difficult summer, with another overhaul of the playing staff probable and a tough task facing them to earn promotion in the far less high-profile setting of the second tier.

Liverpool released a statement saying they were “disappointed” with the decision and that they had made it clear they could “meet all operational requirements” to fulfil fixtures, but clubs and governing bodies have decided to end the campaign early.

It concludes a dismal week for Liverpool FC Women, with four players departing recently after the expiration of their contracts and uncertainty over more sure to follow after relegation.

Goalkeepers Anke Preuss and Fran Kitching have both left after two years at the club, while the same is true of midfielder Christie Murray—the club’s only representative at the Women’s World Cup in 2019.

Striker Courtney Sweetman-Kirk also departs, two years and 14 goals after signing from Everton.

Manager Vicky Jepson faces the task of helping rebuild the side, after Liverpool won just once in 14 league games during 19/20. They were only a point away from Birmingham City, 11th, though after playing a game more.

Midfielder Rhiannon Roberts has signed a contract extension at least, but the side must now seek further new recruits to prepare for life in the Championship.

There, they will face the likes of Leicester City Women, London Bees, Durham Women and London City Lionesses, with Blackburn Ladies being the likely closest rivals geographically.

It’s all a far cry from when the side won back-to-back WSL titles, in 2013 and 2014.