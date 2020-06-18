LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 30, 2019: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the first goal wth a header during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. Van Dijk scored both goals as Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool to play rare 3pm kickoff on TV with Villa, Brighton & Burnley dates confirmed

Full details for Liverpool’s next three Premier League clashes, against Aston Villa, Brighton and Burnley, have now been confirmed, including a 3pm kickoff on TV.

The Reds will get their campaign back underway on Sunday night away to Everton, with Crystal Palace to visit Anfield on June 24 and a trip to Man City to come on July 2.

With just nine games left to play, and the schedule condensed due to a three-month suspension, the Premier League are rolling out dates, kickoff times and TV information in three-game blocks.

For Liverpool, the next three are against Villa, Brighton and Burnley, with the top flight confirming full details on Thursday morning.

Villa will head to Anfield for a 4.30pm kickoff on Sunday, July 5, broadcast on Sky Sports, less than 72 hours after the clash City at the Etihad.

Sky Sports will also show the away trip to Brighton which will be at 8.15pm on Wednesday, July 8.

Liverpool will then play a 3pm kickoff on TV due to the lifting of the blackout rule for the remainder of the campaign, with the home clash with Burnley to be played on Saturday, July 11, on BT Sport.

This leaves only Arsenal (A), Chelsea (H) and Newcastle (A)—the final game of the season—to be confirmed, by which point hopefully the Reds will have celebrated their Premier League title.

All games will be played behind closed doors, but this means that they will all be broadcast live on TV, with the fixtures distributed between Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and BBC.

Liverpool’s Confirmed Premier League Fixtures

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 31, 2019: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Everton (A) – Sunday, June 21, 7pm – Sky Sports
  • Crystal Palace (H) – Wednesday, June 24, 8.15pm – Sky Sports
  • Man City (A) – Thursday, July 2, 8.15pm – Sky Sports
  • Aston Villa (H) – Sunday, July 5, 4.30pm – Sky Sports
  • Brighton (A) – Wednesday, July 8, 8.15pm – Sky Sports
  • Burnley (H) – Saturday, July 11, 3pm – BT Sport

* Arsenal (A), Chelsea (H) and Newcastle (A) dates, times and TV info to be confirmed.

