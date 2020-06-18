Full details for Liverpool’s next three Premier League clashes, against Aston Villa, Brighton and Burnley, have now been confirmed, including a 3pm kickoff on TV.

The Reds will get their campaign back underway on Sunday night away to Everton, with Crystal Palace to visit Anfield on June 24 and a trip to Man City to come on July 2.

With just nine games left to play, and the schedule condensed due to a three-month suspension, the Premier League are rolling out dates, kickoff times and TV information in three-game blocks.

For Liverpool, the next three are against Villa, Brighton and Burnley, with the top flight confirming full details on Thursday morning.

Villa will head to Anfield for a 4.30pm kickoff on Sunday, July 5, broadcast on Sky Sports, less than 72 hours after the clash City at the Etihad.

Sky Sports will also show the away trip to Brighton which will be at 8.15pm on Wednesday, July 8.

Liverpool will then play a 3pm kickoff on TV due to the lifting of the blackout rule for the remainder of the campaign, with the home clash with Burnley to be played on Saturday, July 11, on BT Sport.

This leaves only Arsenal (A), Chelsea (H) and Newcastle (A)—the final game of the season—to be confirmed, by which point hopefully the Reds will have celebrated their Premier League title.

All games will be played behind closed doors, but this means that they will all be broadcast live on TV, with the fixtures distributed between Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and BBC.

Liverpool’s Confirmed Premier League Fixtures

Everton (A) – Sunday, June 21, 7pm – Sky Sports

Crystal Palace (H) – Wednesday, June 24, 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Man City (A) – Thursday, July 2, 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Aston Villa (H) – Sunday, July 5, 4.30pm – Sky Sports

Brighton (A) – Wednesday, July 8, 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Burnley (H) – Saturday, July 11, 3pm – BT Sport

* Arsenal (A), Chelsea (H) and Newcastle (A) dates, times and TV info to be confirmed.