Mohamed Salah was an active participant in Liverpool’s training session on Friday evening, allaying fears over him missing the Everton clash.

Liverpool’s No. 11 had been a notable absentee in training throughout midweek, which came after missing the 6-0 friendly win over Blackburn last weekend.

It was a case of not taking any risks after a long stint away from competitive action in addition to the intense schedule which awaits the Reds.

Both Salah and Andy Robertson had been shrouded in doubt as to their chances of taking to the field at Goodison Park after missing training, but the pair were spotted actively participating at Melwood on Friday evening.

Jurgen Klopp had stated that “nobody is ruled out for Sunday, but we have to see” earlier in the week before adding that “they look all good” when asked about the duo in his pre-match press conference which took place over Zoom on Friday.

“We had of course during the training period some little problems. That’s completely normal, how we always have, but none of them is ruled out for Sunday, I can say,” he added.

The pair are certain starters when fit and their presence in training, one of the last before Liverpool return to action for the first time since March, comes as a welcome sight as the Reds would then be able to field their strongest and readily used XI at Everton.

As Alisson is also fit and firing after sustaining a hip injury before the season was suspended which ruled him out of three games.

In the event that the club refrains from taking any risks with Salah and Robertson, James Milner would likely return at left-back while Takumi Minamino or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could deputise for the Egyptian.

One name he will not be able to turn to, however, is Xherdan Shaqiri as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

“He was injured and he is not ready but he is on a good way,” Klopp explained. “Shaq has trained but not in massive parts with the rest of the team. He will not be [out for] long, but he is the only one out.”

But with the ability to now name nine substitutes and make five substitutions, Klopp will have a number of options at his disposal – including a host of youngsters in the shape of Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott and Ki-Jana Hoever.