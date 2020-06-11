The Premier League have confirmed one positive test from the latest round of coronavirus testing, six days out from the topflight’s return.

A total of 1,213 players and staff from each of the 20 clubs were tested across Monday and Tuesday in what was the seventh round of the league’s testing programme.

There were six positives cases in round one, two from two clubs in the following round, four from two clubs in round three and none in both round four and five.

It means that, from what is a twice-weekly test, there have been a total of 14 positives from the 7,487 tests administered across the division, which is a percentage of 0.18.

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 8 June and Tuesday 9 June, 1,213 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19,” the Premier League said in a statement on Wednesday,” the league said in a statement.

“Of these, one has tested positive. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”

The next set of results are expected on Saturday as the Premier League move closer to its return, with Man City, Arsenal, Sheffield United and Aston Villa kicking off the restart on June 17.

Liverpool will follow four days later against Everton, which will take place at Goodison Park after the safety advisory group gave the green light for both clubs to play all remaining home games at their respective grounds.