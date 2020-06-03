Reds to face City midweek & Dembele loan rumours – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have been linked with a move for a familiar target on Wednesday, while match reschedulings, training latest and more feature in our daily roundup.

FA Cup reschedule puts City clash midweek

Liverpool are likely to face Manchester City on a midweek evening, due to Pep Guardiola’s side still being in the FA Cup.

While dates haven’t yet been fully finalised, the expectation is that the quarter-finals will take place across June 27-28, meaning the league games that weekend would be bumped to Tuesday and Wednesday.

One of those—assuming the current order of games remains—would be the Reds’ trip to the Etihad, our third game back as it stands.

An alternative would be to have the cup games themselves midweek, though this would go against the usual course of events.

It would mean Liverpool have an extra few days of preparation before the game against City, which could yet be the one where the Reds could seal the title, depending on how results play out elsewhere beforehand.

Reds revisited Dembele move possibility

Liverpool have long been linked with a move for Ousmane Dembele and the rumour has grown a new lead.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio says the Reds have “approached the player and club in the past [few] days,” suggesting a fresh attempt at luring the former Borussia Dortmund attacker to Anfield.

It looks set to be in vain though, if true, given the report also says Dembele is firm in his resolution to overcome his setbacks so far and make it big at Barca, while Juventus are also interested in signing him.

Dembele has been beset by injuries since joining Barca, notably repeat hamstring issues, which no doubt contribute toward Liverpool’s apparent decision to offer a loan move with an option to sign him permanently.

Wise words from Reds coaches

Given how successful he has been, it’s only right that when Jurgen talks, we listen. And given they are part of his backroom staff to one extent or another, the same goes for the rest of the coaching staff.

Quickfire LFC news

Dejan Lovren has called on the public to “take the responsibility” after showing the amount of litter left behind on a local beach (TIA)

Yossi Benayoun says Jurgen has been the big difference between the Reds’ nearly years and current success (Goal)

Rhian Brewster has almost finalised a deal to extend his stay with Swansea until the Championship ends (BBC Sport)

And after a spate of recent exits, there’s good news with Rhiannon Roberts signing a new contract with Liverpool Women (LFC)

Around the Prem

Almost 1200 coronavirus tests in the Premier League this week revealed just one positive, which came from Spurs (TIA)

Amazon will make all four of their Premier League games free to watch over the remainder of the season, presumably because they’ll get Burnley vs. Sheffield United or similar and nobody will pay anyway (TS)

Spurs forward Son Heung-min says military service was ‘tough’, in what might be the most literal and obvious headline of all time (BBC Sport)

And Chilwell is one of two big Chelsea targets for the summer, even if he costs up to £85m. Good to see those suggestions of a low-spending summer ahead were based on fact, then (the Athletic)

