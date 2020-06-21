Liverpool’s return to Premier League action ended in a 0-0 draw with Everton, moving the Reds’ target to five points with eight games remaining.

* Video via Sky Sports; geographic restrictions may apply.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Premier League, Goodison Park

June 21, 2020

Premier League action was back on the agenda for Jurgen Klopp’s side in one of the most highly-anticipated fixtures of any season, the Merseyside derby.

Recent meetings made good reading for the boss having failed to taste defeat in his first 10 encounters with the Blues; winning seven and drawing three, equalling Bob Paisley’s record. One which he surpassed but not with three points.

The first 45 minutes failed to see either side break the deadlock in what was a largely scrappy affair both on and off the ball for both teams, following the trend of the first round of fixtures on the competition’s return.

But it was Klopp’s men who were the ones to dictate play, only for the final ball or first touch to scupper an otherwise promising move, with Roberto Firmino dragging wide in Liverpool’s best move of the half.

It was a similar story in the second, only Liverpool had looked to have worked their way into a groove but a clear shot on goal remained elusive.

And injuries to James Milner and Joel Matip soured the occasion, with the extra substitutions and the new water break causing a game already lacking tempo to take yet another backward step.

With some questionable moves on Klopp’s behalf, the Reds dropped off and it was Everton who came the closest to snatching a win as Alisson was forced into a save before Tom Davies hit the post after a superb block from Joe Gomez.

It is now four away games in all competitions without a goal and it means the title coronation will likely be delayed beyond mid-week as five points are required – unless Man City drop points against Burnley on Monday.