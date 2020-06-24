Liverpool made light work of Crystal Palace on their return to Anfield, and a 4-0 victory has left Jurgen Klopp‘s side within touching distance of the Premier League title.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane were enough to put away a toothless Palace side, who lost their biggest threat early on in Wilfried Zaha.

It is a significant victory for the Reds, who are now just two points from their first top-flight title since 1990, and their first since the Premier League‘s inception.

Next up is a trip to the Etihad to take on the reigning champions, Man City, on July 2, but there is still an opportunity for Jurgen Klopp‘s side to head to Manchester with the title already in tow.

City visit Chelsea on Thursday night, for an 8.15pm kickoff that, if they fail to win, would see them hand the title to the Reds.

So if Pep Guardiola’s side either lose or draw at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool will be champions without having to kick another ball.

Though City have been in fine form since the restart, with a 3-0 win over Arsenal and a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley, Chelsea have also started strongly, beating Everton and Aston Villa.

All eyes will be on west London, then, as Liverpool could clinch the title having played just 31 games, taking 86 points so far with 28 wins, two draws and a solitary loss.

It could be argued that winning the title on City’s own patch would be a more meaningful triumph for the Reds, but Klopp would certainly be content with sealing his biggest achievement since taking over in 2015 in any way possible.