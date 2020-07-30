There were some wonderful assists produced by Liverpool players in 2019/20, showcasing their creative magic in a title-winning season. Here, we’ve listed the top 10.

The Reds are still buzzing after being crowned Premier League champions for the first time, in what is an achievement for the ages.

During Liverpool’s exceptional season, some memorable goals were scored in the league, set up in superb fashion by a number of players.

Trent Alexander-Arnold topped the assist charts, with 15, while Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both recorded 13 and Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane rounded off the top five with 12 apiece.

Here’s our look at Liverpool’s 10 best league assists of 2019/20.

Firmino for Salah – Newcastle (H) – Sep 14

Firmino may not have had his most productive campaign in terms of goals, but he still notched 13 assists overall.

The pick of the bunch came at home to Newcastle back in September, when he outrageously flicked the ball into the path of Mohamed Salah, who did the rest.

It was a moment that epitomised the silky brilliance of Firmino, and the unstoppable power of Salah at full flow.

Milner for Mane – Leicester (H) – Oct 5

James Milner starred in the 2-1 win over Leicester at Anfield, famously scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

The veteran played a key role in Liverpool’s opener, too, producing an inch-perfect through ball to Mane.

Milner’s technical ability has always been underrated, but this assist was proof of the creativity he has in his locker.

Mane for Robertson – Aston Villa (A) – Nov 2

Mane was the player who so often delivered when Liverpool needed a hero, none more so than away to Aston Villa in November.

With the Reds trailing late on, their world-class No. 10 perfectly picked out Robertson with his left foot, allowing the Scot to head home the equaliser.

Big players stand up in big moments – Mane is exactly that.

Robertson for Salah – Man City (H) – Nov 10

The following weekend, it was Robertson’s turn to be the provider.

Having been found with a lovely cross-field ball by Alexander-Arnold, the left-back then sent in a beautiful cross that Salah profited from.

Alexander-Arnold’s end product rightly earns the most praise out of the full-backs, but Robertson is not far behind when it comes to quality.

Henderson for Mane – Man City (H) – Nov 10

Jordan Henderson‘s improved creativity in the final third was evident throughout the campaign, as he registered five assists in the league.

The skipper was at his best in the 3-1 victory over Man City, sending in one of the crosses of the season in front of the Kop.

Mane could barely miss, such was the precision of the delivery, as Liverpool went 3-0 up over their title rivals.

Henderson for Oxlade-Chamberlain – Bournemouth (A) – Dec 7

Henderson was at it again the following month, as he showed echoes of Steven Gerrard away to Bournemouth.

The 30-year-old sent a wonderful long ball sailing over the top, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain getting on the end of it and prodding home.

A few years ago, Henderson probably wouldn’t even have attempted such an ambitious pass.

Salah for Keita – Bournemouth (A) – Dec 7

Salah’s creativity is criminally underrated by many – the fact that he appears three times in this list shows that his game is about much more than goals.

Bournemouth were again the victims of some Liverpool assist magic at Dean Court, with Salah backheeling a pass to Naby Keita, who finished well.

The invention of his assist was a joy to watch.

Alisson for Salah – Man United (H) – Jan 19

Perhaps the iconic assist of the season goes to Alisson – not to mention the celebration that followed.

The Brazilian gathered the ball and arrowed a pass to Salah on the halfway line, before he raced clear and scored in front of the Kop.

Alisson ran the whole length of the pitch to celebrate – beating his team-mates to the Egyptian King – knowing he had played a vital role in one of the defining wins of 2019/20.

Salah for Oxlade-Chamberlain – West Ham (A) – Jan 29

The victory away to West Ham in January was one of the least eye-catching games of the season, as the Reds won 2-0 in routine fashion.

Salah’s assist for Oxlade-Chamberlain was the highlight of the match, though, as he bent a delightful outside-of-the-foot pass through to the midfielder.

Not many are capable of even seeing that pass, let alone executing it.

Salah for Mane – Crystal Palace (H) – June 24

If Alisson‘s assist was the most memorable, Salah’s against Crystal Palace may well be the best.

Liverpool’s front three combined to dazzling effect at Anfield, with Firmino finding Salah, who played an outrageous first-time ball to Mane.

The Senegalese found the net, but he had Salah’s quick thinking and vision to thank for it.

Honourable Mentions

Which was your favourite assist of the season? Let us know in the comments!