Sean Dyche is not expecting any let up from Premier League champions Liverpool as injury-hit Burnley head to Anfield looking to cause an upset.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds romped to the title and, with no other silverware available, are looking to end the league campaign in record-breaking fashion.

Liverpool need three wins from their remaining four fixtures to surpass Manchester City’s record points total of 100 set in 2017/18 and boast a 100 per cent record at Anfield heading into their penultimate home match.

Asked if the trip to Merseyside is less intimidating without fans there, Burnley boss Dyche said: “No, not necessarily. I mean, you’ve still got very good players in front of you – top players, in fact, some of them.

“They look hungry to me. They look like they want to achieve other markers in the season.

“I think it is obviously more so when there’s a full house there, but I’m saying it’s still not an easy task, whether it’s a full house there or not.

“I mean, Man City had that a real edge to them when we played them and a real sharpness to them in their game.

“I can’t presuppose anything other than Liverpool will be ready to play.”

Burnley have no fresh injury concerns following the impressive 1-0 midweek win at West Ham, but Ben Mee, Matt Lowton, Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes look set to miss the rest of the campaign.

“I think it’s highly unlikely with Ben, almost impossible with Lowton and Corky – they won’t be figuring,” Dyche said,

“Barnsey I doubt it. He is back on the grass, which is really pleasing but we’ve got to be careful with him of course.”