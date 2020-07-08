Following just a three-day break, Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to his side for Liverpool’s clash with Brighton.

The Reds returned to the winner’s board over the weekend, their first victory as newly-crowned Premier League champions.

It was a memorable day for Curtis Jones and the victory moved Liverpool ever closer to two records, ending the season at Anfield with 19 wins and eclipsing the 100-point barrier.

And the Reds are back on the road for tonight’s clash looking to edge towards the latter against a Brighton side who have all but secured their status in the topflight for next season.

Alisson continues to patrol the goal line and is joined by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Neco Williams at the back, where Williams is making his first Premier League start in place of Andy Robertson.

Jordan Henderson, in his 350th league appearance, will operate in the middle of the park with Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita.

And Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino will spearhead the attack and aim to help move Liverpool to 93 points before the night is out.

The boss has a strong bench at his disposal once more, with James Milner returning to the bench after missing out against Aston Villa, while Harvey Elliott and Jones will no doubt be eyeing more minutes on the field.

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Gomez, Van Dijk, Williams; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Fabinho, Milner, Robertson, Mane, Elliott, Jones, Minamino, Origi

Brighton: Ryan; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Burn; Stephens, Propper, Gross; Trossard, Mac Allister, Maupay

Substitutes: Button, Duffy, Montoya, Bernardo, Bissouma, Mooy, Jahanbakhsh, Connolly, Murray