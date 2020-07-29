This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC Opinion  •  

From Alisson’s assist to Origi lobbing Pickford – Every Liverpool player’s best moment of 2019/20

Henry Jackson

Henry Jackson
  • @HenryJackson87
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool sealed immortality in 2019/20, finally winning the Premier League title. But what was each player’s standout contribution to the season?

Last August, the Reds went into the new campaign as Champions League holders, but the holy grail of a league title had evaded them once more.

What we have witnessed in the 11 months since has been truly remarkable, with 99 points amassed and a worldwide pandemic halting Liverpool’s title charge for nearly three months.

Jurgen Klopp and his players have gained legendary status forever, with so many individuals coming up with the goods at different times.

Here’s what we think was each Liverpool player’s best moment of 2019/20.

(NB: Excludes those to have made fewer than 10 appearances in all competitions, which rules out the likes of Harvey Elliott, Caoimhin Kelleher and Andy Lonergan.)

 

Alisson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 19, 2020: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mate goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alisson‘s assist against Man United was a standout moment of the entire campaign, as he fired an inch-perfect pass to the onrushing Mohamed Salah.

The Brazilian then raced the full length of the pitch for good measure, producing a world-class knee slide as he celebrated with his team-mate.

 

Adrian

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Wednesday, August 14, 2019: Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo bites his winners' medal as he celebrates after saving the decisive fifth penalty from Chelsea in the shoot-out to win the Super Cup during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Besiktas Park. Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Adrian has had an up-and-down first season at Liverpool, but he contributed greatly in the UEFA Super Cup.

The Spaniard saved Tammy Abraham’s must-score penalty in the shootout win over Chelsea, sealing yet another trophy for the Reds.

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 26, 2019: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates his side's third goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s meteoric rise continued in 2019/20, as he cemented his reputation as one of world football’s most exciting young players.

His performance at Leicester on Boxing Day was arguably the best individual display of the season, with a goal, two assists and a clean sheet to his name.

 

Neco Williams

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Liverpool’s Neco Williams during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Neco Williams has come of age this season and he now looks an able deputy to Alexander-Arnold.

The teenager made his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace in June—an immensely proud moment for a huge talent.

 

Joe Gomez

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2019: Liverpool's Joe Gomez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Joe Gomez is very much Virgil van Dijk‘s junior partner at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, but he became the leader in the FA Cup clash with Everton.

He was magnificent in the 1-0 over the Blues, performing immaculately alongside the inexperienced Nat Phillips.

 

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates the first goal in front of the Manchester Utd fans during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: 19th January 2020. Picture credit should read: Darren Staples/Sportimage via PA Images

Van Dijk has repeated last season’s brilliance, becoming an ever-present in the Premier League for a second season in a row.

The Dutchman’s header at home to United has to be his best moment, although his incredible headed control to himself against Brighton epitomised his class.

 

Joel Matip

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 24, 2019: Liverpool's Joel Matip celebrates scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Injuries have again disrupted Joel Matip‘s season, but he was in imperious form at the start of the campaign.

The centre-back’s bullet header at home to Arsenal in August set Liverpool on their way to a resounding 3-1 victory.

 

Dejan Lovren

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2019: Liverpool's Dejan Lovren celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 234th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Lovren leaves Anfield this summer and his season was often ‘miss’ rather than ‘hit’.

That’s not to say there haven’t been key contributions, however, not least in the 3-1 win over Man City at Anfield, when he was a rock at the back.

 

Andy Robertson

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 2, 2019: Liverpool's Andy Robertson celebrates scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

His brilliant assist against Chelsea comes close, but Andy Robertson‘s equaliser at Aston Villa in November was a big moment in the season.

Without his header, and the Sadio Mane strike that followed, the title race could so easily have panned out differently – on a day when City looked to have narrowed the gap to just four points.

 

Fabinho

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 10, 2019: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' celebrates scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The win over City was a day that highlighted Liverpool’s superiority over their rivals and Fabinho was a monster in the middle of the park.

The Brazilian’s stunning strike opened the scoring – he would score a similar effort at home to Palace, too.

 

Jordan Henderson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson collects the Premier League trophy during the trophy presentation as the Reds are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There’s only one winner here.

Jordan Henderson became the first-ever Liverpool captain to lift the Premier League trophy – it is an image that he will be remembered for forever.

That Steven Gerrard-shaped shadow looming over him is no more.

 

Gini Wijnaldum

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - Thursday, September 26, 2019: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring the only goal of the game during the FA Premier League match between Sheffield United FC and Liverpool FC at Bramall Lane. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It might not have been pretty, but Gini Wijnaldum‘s winner at Sheffield United was priceless.

The 29-year-old’s volley squeezed through the hands of Dean Henderson to send the away end wild, as Liverpool maintained their 100 percent record in gritty fashion.

 

James Milner

Liverpool's James Milner (left) celebrates scoring a penalty vs. Leicester (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

When it comes to scoring a penalty, would you trust anyone more than James Milner?

The veteran’s last-gasp spot-kick against Leicester at Anfield was another enormous moment in the title race, as Liverpool’s relentless march to glory continued.

 

Naby Keita

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Naby Keita (L) celebrates scoring the first goal with team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Naby Keita has been one of Liverpool’s star men after the restart, having blown hot and cold prior to it.

The Guinean’s thunderous strike against Chelsea was his best goal yet for the Reds and further suggests he is on the verge of becoming an increasingly key figure.

 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

GENK, BELGIUM - Wednesday, October 23, 2019: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (L) celebrates scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between KRC Genk and Liverpool FC at the KRC Genk Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain chipped in with eight goals in 2019/20, including a beauty against former club Arsenal in the League Cup.

It was his gorgeous outside-of-the-foot finish away to Genk that was the pick of the bunch, though, with the shot hitting the underside of the crossbar for good measure.

 

Adam Lallana

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 19, 2019: Liverpool's Adam Lallana celebrates after scoring the an equalising goal to level the score at 1-1 and help his side to continue their unbeaten start to the season during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Adam Lallana departs Liverpool as a hugely popular figure, with his impact off the pitch valued greatly by Klopp.

His late equaliser away to United was crucial in its own right, however, preserving the Reds’ unbeaten record at the time.

 

Curtis Jones

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 5, 2020: Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates scoring the first goal during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 235th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This is an obvious one, isn’t it?

Scoring in the Premier League against Villa was a great moment for Curtis Jones, as was netting the winning penalty in front of the Kop against Arsenal in the League Cup.

But both pale into insignificance compared to bagging a brilliant winner at home to Everton in the FA Cup.

A dream moment for any boyhood Red.

 

Xherdan Shaqiri

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2019: Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 234th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Xherdan Shaqiri‘s influence at Liverpool has steadily dwindled, but he has still chipped in sporadically.

The Swiss slid home a lovely finish against Everton in the league, on a night when he was at his unpredictable, entertaining best.

 

Takumi Minamino

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2019: FC Salzburg's Takumi Minamino (L) celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mate Dal Varesanovic during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool FC and FC Salzburg at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Takumi Minamino has yet to make a noticeable contribution for Liverpool, so we will go with his outstanding performance for Salzburg at Anfield.

It was one of the best displays by an opposition player in years, including a well-taken volley.

 

Mohamed Salah

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 19, 2020: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah takes off his shirt as he celebrates scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The 2-0 win over United felt like the day the title was clinched and Salah’s aforementioned goal was the crowning moment of the match.

He latched onto Alisson‘s long pass in supreme fashion, before finishing well past David De Gea in front of an ecstatic Kop.

The celebration wasn’t too shabby, either.

 

Sadio Mane

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. PA Photo. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Mane is a strong Player of the Year contender, producing so many major contributions along the way.

It is his stoppage-time winner at Villa that will arguably be remembered as Liverpool’s biggest goal of the season, however, with the Senegalese steering a header into the far corner.

 

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FIFA Club World Cup final at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 21, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No use with any unofficial 3rd party logos. No manipulation of images. No video emulation

It may not have been the most ruthless season of Roberto Firmino‘s career, but he still scored the goal that clinched the Club World Cup back in December.

The 28-year-old finishing with aplomb in the 1-0 win over Flamengo, further etching his name into Liverpool folklore.

 

Divock Origi

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2019: Liverpools Divock Origi celebrates scoring the third goal, his second of the game, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 234th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Divock Origi finished the campaign with a bang, scoring a cracker against Newcastle, but it wasn’t quite his best moment.

The Belgian’s double at home to Everton saw him again cause sleepless nights on the blue half of Merseryside – his lobbed effort over Jordan Pickford was particularly memorable.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments