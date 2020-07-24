From Anfield to Zero – The A-Z of Liverpool FC’s title win

It has been a breathtaking, historic and triumphant season which saw records re-written in Liverpool’s wake, and this is the A-Z of our Premier League title-winning campaign.

Anfield Atmosphere

There’s no place better and let’s hope Anfield is rocking once more sooner rather than later.

Alisson Becker Brilliance

Chelsea Prominence

Frank Lampard’s side proved to be a constant presence throughout Liverpool’s historic season, with four games across three competitions.

There was first the penalty shootout win in the UEFA Super Cup, then the league win at Stamford Bridge which moved the Reds five points clear at the top, an FA Cup tie which didn’t go to plan and erased any hopes of a treble before meeting on the day Liverpool would lift the title.

The stars truly aligned for the last one.

Deliveries

The assist machine that is Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold has been firing on all cylinders once more this season.

An incredible tally of 26 assists and seven goals combined across all competitions.

Everton Left With the Blues

Like Chelsea, Everton provided the backdrop for a number of memorable moments throughout the season.

From the exhilarating 5-2 win at Anfield which saw Divock Origi net a sublime double to the FA Cup clash which saw a ‘second string’ Liverpool outfit ease past Everton‘s first team, with Curtis Jones netting his maiden goal for the club in stunning fashion.

And while it ended in a stalemate, the Reds would restart their push to the title against Everton, going on to end the season with over a 40-point differential. Ouch.

Festive Season Joy

11 games in 32 days from the start of December saw the Reds compete in five different competitions across two continents and three countries.

The Reds won a staggering 10 games in that run, including clinching the Club World Cup for the first time in the club’s history, with the only defeat coming when the baby Reds played in the League Cup at Villa.

Guards of Honour x6

Having won the title at the earliest-ever point in a season, the Reds have been given six guards of honours to commemorate their triumph.

And there’s still one more to come.

The Henderson Shuffle

* Video via Sky Sports; geographic restrictions may apply.

International Domination

From Istanbul to Qatar.

Jurgen Klopp – Premier League Winning Manager

King Kenny

The last manager to win the league title 30 years ago was on hand to pass on the torch to Henderson and Klopp in a touching moment on the Kop.

Late Goals

In 37 Premier League games, the Reds scored 18 goals from the 75th minute onwards – seven of which ensured the Reds walked away with at least a point.

From Adam Lallana at Old Trafford to Villa Park, James Milner‘s penalty against Leicester and Roberto Firmino‘s strike against Crystal Palace.

Man City Hand Over the Title

In more than one way as they both relinquished their title hold and suffered a defeat which made the title triumph official.

The moments which followed are ones which will last for a lifetime.

New Balance Bid Farewell

The five-year association with the kit manufacturer came to a close on the highest of highs, with the Premier League trophy hoisted into the air in it’s second to last outing.

There have been hits and misses over the years with the kits but now it is time to bid farewell, with a lucrative deal with Nike on the horizon.

Opportunity

For this to be just the start. Four major honours have already been added to the Champions Wall in 418 days but the taste for success will not have been quenched.

Now it’s time to attack the title, not simply defend it.

Prenton Park

The place where Liverpool’s season began over a year ago now, a pre-season outing which saw Tranmere dispatched to the tune of 6-0 on a perfect summer’s day.

Nathaniel Clyne, Rhian Brewster, Curtis Jones, Divock Origi and Bobby Duncan were all on the scoresheet.

“Quotes”

Pepijn Lijnders: “Our identity is intensity.”

Jurgen Klopp: “It’s much more than I ever thought would be possible, becoming champion with this club is absolutely incredible.”

Jordan Henderson: “It’s been pretty special, an amazing journey and I hope we can just continue, stay hungry and keep wanting more.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold: “I’d swap every medal I’ve got just to have this one around my neck.”

Record breakers

While Liverpool would relinquish their charge to two all-time records having won the title in record time, countless others tumbled in their wake throughout the campaign.

The fastest team to 30 wins, earliest title win, beating all 19 teams in one season, just to name a few!

Salah’s Stunner

Twenty-eight Games Unbeaten

Talking about records, Liverpool’s 28-game unbeaten streak to start the season saw them set an unassailable lead and included a run of 18 successive victories!

Unbelievable Jeff

Villa Park Comeback

It may have only been the 11th game of the season, but, for many, it is the one which defined our campaign and injected the wave of belief that this season would be the end of the long wait.

From being a goal down with 86 minutes on the clock to finishing as 2-1 victors, the perfect example of being mentality monsters.

The Wait is Over

X-Ray Vision

The Reds are blessed with a host of playmakers and players with an eye for a pass, but this one is for Fabinho‘s lobbed pass assists which have quickly become a firm fan favourite.

A lobbed pass to Henderson in the win against Tottenham was exceptional, as it was against Palace for Salah in the restart, just to mention a few. A colossus who still has greater heights to reach.

Young Debutants

The future is bright.

Zero

The number of defeats at Anfield this season. Zero. The unbeaten streak is a run which now stretches over three seasons for a total of 59 games. Fortress Anfield.