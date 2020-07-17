Liverpool have been strongly linked with two players from the German top flight today—one new link, one old—as the Reds head toward a free weekend.

Leipzig’s versatile man on Reds’ radar

Liverpool and Leipzig are easy rumour-mates, given the styles are similar and the managers share tactical traits.

That, plus we’ve already signed Naby Keita, had a good deal of interest in Timo Werner and have a history of Bundesliga signings.

Today’s name in the frame is Nordi Mukiele, a versatile French defender who has operated at right-back, wing-back and centre-back for Julian Nagelsmann’s side and who Le10Sport say the Reds are willing to battle PSG for.

No offer made yet, but the Reds have serious consideration over a move for the 22-year-old.

Klopp says all systems go on Thiago

The Emile Heskey transfer saga of 2020. The new Timo Werner. The Simao Sabrosa will-he-wont-he for the modern age. Liverpool’s redemption story after Willian, Joao Teixeira, Loic Remy and Nabil Fekir.

However you want to look at the Thiago Alcantara story, it’s certainly ongoing and the reports out of Germany are relentless right now.

The latest update is that Jurgen Klopp himself has given the go-ahead to sign the Bayern man, with some reports suggesting the boss has said it’s Thiago or nobody this summer.

Of course, it’s the price which remains the sticking point.

Michael Edwards, you’ve worked your magic before; Klopp wants you to do it once again.

Past, present, future

News from all eras today, with our successful squad members talking about moments which shaped them and news for 2020/21.

Quickfire LFC news

Andy Robbo says he’s “sick” of comparisons with Kieran Tierney and has spoken to his fellow Scottish left-back about everyone judging them against each other (Lockdown Tactics)

Bill Shankly’s former side Workington AFC have appealed for funds to keep the club afloat (LFC)

The Reds have missed out on 17-year-old Junior Diomande, who has chosen Nice over us, Lyon, Real Madrid and staying with Eupen in Belgium (FootMercato)

And talented young midfielder Jake Cain has been rewarded for his progress this year with a new long-term contract (TIA)

Around the Prem

Spurs want Demarai Gray off Leicester, no doubt to provide some much-needed depth for the three attacking midfield roles. Son, Bergwijn, Lucas, Dele, Lo Celso, Lamela and Fernandes simply aren’t enough options for a manager as attack-minded as Mourinho (Times)

Ajax left-back Nico Tagliafico is the new target for Man City, who will sign him then hurl Zinchenko under the nearest oncoming bus (SI)

Burnley and Newcastle want Sheffield United’s 32-year-old defender Chris Basham, proving the scope and might of their attempts to crack the top six (Mail)

And Man City have agreed terms with former Reds target Ferran Torres. Are we still using the “Jordon Ibe is better than him anyway” line? (Eurosport)

Stupid non-rumour of the day

Antonio Rudiger may or may not leave Chelsea this season. Those are basically the two options he, or any footballer, has.

But the Mail see fit to explain this in great detail (if you can get past the ads, pop-ups and autoplay videos) as some form of exclusive: “Rudiger future in doubt after no formal discussions take place to extend contract.”

Said contract has two years left to run. His future is in far less doubt than the ongoing viability of that website.

Tweet of the day

Interesting how many twitter fans are ready to dump players who’ve helped Liverpool win the premier league and champions league- for new signings, yet accuse players of being traitors when they leave for other clubs. ? — Micha Alvez* (@Micha_Alvez) July 17, 2020

What we’re reading

Remember we had Nicolas Anelka and then decided to, shall we say, go another direction? His career has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs and it’s coming to a documentary on Netflix. Here’s a read about it in the Mirror.

And with Leeds on the verge of a Premier League return, Luke Edwards takes a look for the Telegraph at their 16 years away, with many moments of idiocy, madness, false promises and absurd headlines.

Worth watching tonight

West Ham vs Watford. Winner stays up, loser can still go down. 8pm kick-off!